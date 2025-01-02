Ryan Day Shares Jubilant Moment With Family After Ohio State Dominates Rose Bowl
What a difference a month makes.
Ryan Day suffered perhaps the worst loss of his Ohio State tenure on Nov. 30, as the Buckeyes dropped their all-important rivalry game against Michigan 13–10. There were plenty of calls for Day's job after that game, his fourth consecutive loss to the Wolverines,
Whether that loss was simply an ill-timed blip or refocused the talent-rich Buckeyes, they look like the team to beat in the College Football Playoff after impressive back-to-back wins over Tennessee in Columbus (42–17) and Oregon at the Rose Bowl (41–21), a revenge game against one of the two teams to beat Ohio State during the year. After Wednesday's victory in Pasadena, Day was all smiles once he reached his family, a far cry from the distant look he gave as his team got into a post-game scuffle after losing to Michigan.
Day and Ohio State certainly had their share of fun on Wednesday, thanks in large part to a dominant performance by Rose Bowl Offensive MVP Jeremiah Smith, who helped open up a big early lead on the Ducks. He finished with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
Will Howard tossed for 319 yards and three touchdowns, while the Buckeyes ran for 185 yards, led by TreVeyon Henderson's 94 yards and two scores on just eight carries. Ohio State's defense was also dominant. While Dillon Gabriel was able to throw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, he was sacked eight times, and the Ducks accounted for -23 rushing yards on the day.
With the win, Day and the Buckeyes advance to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, where they'll face Texas for a right to play for a national championship.