SEC Commissioner Makes Definitive Statement About Not Recruiting New Member Schools
If you're a college football fan interested in the cause of further SEC expansion, it appears that you will have to wait for College Football 25's release to make your wishes come true.
Speaking at the conference's annual media days in Dallas on Monday, Sankey told reporters that expansion was no longer among the league's immediate priorities.
"I'm not a recruiter. My job is to make sure we meet the standard of excellence that we have for ourselves on a daily basis," Sankey said via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. "That attracts interest. It's done that with the two universities that we have added this year. They're not the only phone calls I've ever had, but I'm not involved in recruitment."
Oklahoma and Texas joined the SEC on July 1 as full members, ending a 12-year period in which the league held firm at 14 teams.
Sankey's response comes amid speculation surrounding the fate of Florida State and Clemson, both of which are entangled in messy litigation against the ACC.
"Our presidents have been clear that I am not going to entangle us in litigation around expansion. So I pay attention, but I'm not engaged in those conversations," Sankey said. "I certainly don't spend any time engaged in that recruiting activity because we're focused on our 16."