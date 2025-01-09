SI

Shane Gillis Revealed Awkward Moment He Had With Nick Saban After Viral ESPN CFP Clip

Comedian Shane Gillis had Nick Saban fired up about his line that the SEC paid players in the past.
One of the best moments of the new College Football Playoff didn't happen on the field, but rather on the ESPN College GameDay set when comedian Shane Gillis seemed to anger Nick Saban with a joke about how SEC teams paid players for years.

This viral moment happened before the Indiana-Notre Dame opening round game in South Bend. Gillis is a huge Fighting Irish fan and made the joke during a pregame segment. He then later joined the GameDay desk where he got a chance to have a back and forth with Saban. The former Alabama coach shot down Gillis's joke in a very serious way, saying he had integrity while at Alabama. Gillis then called him "Alabama Jones" and asked if they were allowed to have fun on the show.

Gillis opened up about that moment this week on a podcast, saying Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit told him Saban loved to joke around and the coach was just messing with Gillis. The comedian said during a commercial break Saban yelled at Gillis about his joke once again. Gillis then added Saban needed help off the set and the only person there to lend a hand was ... Gillis.

This is all too good:

The CFP needs more Gillis-Saban moments.

