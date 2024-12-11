Shedeur Sanders Had Classy Reaction to 2024 Heisman Trophy Snub
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders doesn’t seem to have a big problem with being left off the list of 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists.
Sanders has been enjoying a productive senior season in Colorado throwing for nearly 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but he wasn’t invited to New York this year for the Heisman ceremony.
And that’s just fine by him, as he relayed in a recent episode of his podcast.
“I’m not really tripping on it, bro,” Sanders said (at the 2:45 mark in the video). “Honestly, I don’t need other validation to know who I am, so I don’t really care. As long as they give at least one of us the respect we deserve, that’s all that matters to me.
“If I won an award, it’s on behalf of the team, the o-line, the receiving core, because without those guys I wouldn’t be able to do it. So if Travis wins an award, it’s because of the team. We’re not selfish people to where we just care about our own accolades...We don’t really care like that, we just like having fun.”
Amid a pivotal year for Sanders and Travis Hunter, the former will be watching Hunter from afar in this year’s Heisman Trophy reveal on Dec. 14. Hunter is up against Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. It’s worth noting that the last three Heisman Trophy winners were all quarterbacks.
Hunter has nonetheless put together a stellar campaign as a dual-threat phenom and is expected to be one of the top picks of the 2025 NFL draft.
“When Travis wins the Heisman, I feel like I won the Heisman because we’re all part of something,” said Sanders.