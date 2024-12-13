Shedeur Sanders Jokes That He'll Flip a Table If Travis Hunter Is Snubbed for Heisman
Saturday is the moment of truth for Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
That evening, the winner of one of the most closely followed Heisman Trophy races of all time will be revealed. It's widely expected to be one of those two, although Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cameron Ward are also finalists.
On Thursday's edition of The Travis Hunter Show—tellingly titled "Shedeur Sanders Will CRASH OUT if Travis Hunter Doesn’t Win the Heisman!"—Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders revealed he would crash out if Hunter doesn't win the Heisman.
"If you don't win... I'm gonna cause havoc!" Sanders said as Hunter chuckled. "I'm gonna flip a table over!"
"We just trolling, bro," Hunter assured his audience. "We just trolling. So don't try to bash us for trolling."
Despite Sanders's promise, Hunter was philosophical about his chances.
"You never know what people thinking, bro. It's a lot of crazy stuff that's been happening this season," Hunter said.