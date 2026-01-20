Sports World Erupts Watching Indiana Celebrate Improbable National Championship
The Indiana Hoosiers are national champions. It’s something that seemed like an impossibility just a few years ago. The former owners of the record for the most losses in college football history, Curt Cignetti has morphed the Hoosiers into a legitimate powerhouse.
Indiana cemented its place in college football lore with a national championship victory on Monday night, led by Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. The Hoosiers defeated Miami, 27–21, to secure the first national title in the football program’s history.
It was a storyline that has enamored the sports world all season long. The swift turnaround from one of college football’s most lackluster programs into the nation’s best team was simply a surreal sight to behold.
The sports world was overjoyed after the Hoosiers intercepted a late Carson Beck pass in the fourth quarter to secure the victory, and they sounded off on social media.
