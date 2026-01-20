Sports World Erupts Watching Indiana Celebrate Improbable National Championship

The Indiana Hoosiers are national champions. It’s something that seemed like an impossibility just a few years ago. The former owners of the record for the most losses in college football history, Curt Cignetti has morphed the Hoosiers into a legitimate powerhouse.

Indiana cemented its place in college football lore with a national championship victory on Monday night, led by Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. The Hoosiers defeated Miami, 27–21, to secure the first national title in the football program’s history.

THE INDIANA HOOSIERS ARE FLIPPIN’ CHAMPS ‼️ — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 20, 2026

It was a storyline that has enamored the sports world all season long. The swift turnaround from one of college football’s most lackluster programs into the nation’s best team was simply a surreal sight to behold.

The sports world was overjoyed after the Hoosiers intercepted a late Carson Beck pass in the fourth quarter to secure the victory, and they sounded off on social media.

What a story @IndianaFootball give coach cig his movie now!! Congrats!!!!!!! — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) January 20, 2026

A state has never deserved something more. Congrats @IndianaFootball❤️ — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) January 20, 2026

Greatest coaching job in any sport ever.



Absolutely incredible. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2026

Miami really messed up when they didn’t even offer Fernando Mendoza a walk-on scholarship when he went to high school in their back yard. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 20, 2026

The most recent teams to go undefeated in college football and men’s college basketball:



Curt Cignetti’s 2025 Indiana Hoosiers



Bob Knight’s 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers



Party on, Bloomington. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) January 20, 2026

Indiana really went from being the literal worst power five program in the history of college football to national champions in two years — Chris (@chrisdigiusto) January 20, 2026

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers are the best story in College Football history. Just an insane rise. Once in a lifetime. And he’ll probably win more too.



Congrats to all the Hoosiers. Gives hope to everyone else, which is great for the sport. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 20, 2026

Holy mother of God.



The town that raised me just won it all.



We did it.



We actually did it.



I’m dead. Crying. All of it. Bloomington did it. pic.twitter.com/iV4C7UiXwZ — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) January 20, 2026

Now I know what the hoopla is around Indiana. They’re coached well and really, really good. #NationalChampionship — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 20, 2026

We overuse the word “unbelievable” in our business.



Indiana winning college football’s national championship is truly unbelievable. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 20, 2026

Indiana.



Never seen anything like it in college football. Maybe all of sports. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 20, 2026

Congratulations to the Indiana Hoosiers!!



What an incredible season, I am so proud of you all!



HOO HOO HOO HOOSIERS!! 🏈❤️ — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) January 20, 2026

Indiana and Curt Cignetti are the best sports turnaround ever…not just college football — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 20, 2026

Indiana might win, but ball knowers, I better never hear a comparison to Joe Burrow and that LSU team to this Indiana unit. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 20, 2026

