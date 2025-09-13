Tennessee-Georgia Game Included the Best Play by a Long Snapper You'll Ever See
Long snappers have a thankless job.
Unfortunately, they don't benefit from flashy stats, and if they're getting any attention, it's probably for all the wrong reasons, like a botched snap. But that was not the case during Saturday's game between Tennessee and Georgia.
After a Volunteers' second quarter drive stalled out at their own 39-yard line, Tennessee punter Jackson Ross and the rest of the special teams unit, including long snapper Bennett Brady, ran out onto the field. Ross booted the ball inside the Georgia 20-yard line, but the Volunteers needed a favorable bounce if they wanted to pin the 'Dawgs back deep.
Or, they needed Bennett Brady.
The junior long-snapper hustled all the way downfield, dove just as the ball was headed for the Bulldogs end zone—and a touchback—and saved the ball for freshman tight end Jack Van Dorselaer to down at the Georgia 4-yard line.
It was a textbook pin inside the 5-yard line for Ross—and an absolutely unbelievable play by Brady.