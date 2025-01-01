Texas vs. Arizona State Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for Peach Bowl
After getting through Clemson in the opening round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, the fifth-seeded Texas Longhorns now play the No. 4 seed and Big 12 champion Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State and Texas will meet in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Peach Bowl as part of the CFP quarterfinal round.
The Peach Bowl kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day, the first of three quarterfinal games on the holiday.
The Sun Devils earned a first-round bye as the last of the four highest-ranked conference champions. Texas missed out on a bye due to a heartbreaking overtime loss to Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Longhorns cruised past Clemson, the ACC champion, in the first round with a 38-24 win on Dec. 21.
Although Arizona State received the bye and higher seed in the CFP field, Texas comes in as the favorite, higher-ranked team throughout the regular season. Texas finished ranked No. 3 in the CFP standings, while ASU was ranked No. 12. In the AP poll, Texas is ranked No. 4 and ASU is ranked No. 10.
This year marks the Sun Devils' first CFP appearance. The Longhorns make their second appearance after they made the field last year before falling to Washington in the semifinals.
Now, Texas and Arizona state will battle in Atlanta to advance to this year's semifinal. The winner will head to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl game.
Here's what it costs to watch Texas and Arizona State in person at the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day:
Cheapest Tickets for the Peach Bowl
As of Tuesday, the get-in price for the 2025 Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Texas and Arizona State is pretty affordable. The cheapest pair of seats on GameTime are $19 each in section 327, row 20 which is in the upper section behind the end zone. SeatGeek has seats in the upper corner for $23 each while TicketMaster has seats in the upper corner near the sideline for $25.
To sit in the lower level, TicketMaster has seats available for $40 each in section 102, row 47 which is behind the end zone. GameTime has similar seats available in section 101, row 51 for $42 apiece. Club-level seats, which provide access to all-inclusive food and drinks, start at $189 a seat on TicketMaster.
Most Expensive Tickets for the Peach Bowl
To have a premium seating experience at the Peach Bowl, you'll need a club-level ticket which provide access to the handful of clubs on the sidelines at Mercedes-Benz stadium.
If you're an Arizona State fan, you can sit in the second row behind the Sun Devils' bench at the 50-yard line for $447 a seat, which you can find on SeatGeek. Tickets drop down to $249 each a section over, in section 111, row 3 on GameTime.
For Texas fans, seats can be found in the club-level toward the front of the opposite sideline for $399 each in section 127, row 2, which is behind the Longhorns' bench at the 40-yard line. Texas fans can sit in the front row behind the sideline for $581. Those seats are all found on SeatGeek.