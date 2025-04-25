Two Richest College Conferences Dominated the First Round of the NFL Draft
It seems hard to believe, but there was a time when college football's top conferences maintained a rough equality.
Thanks to consolidation, those days have ended in dramatic fashion. The implosion of the Pac-12 (and the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC that encouraged it) remains one of the most shocking sports stories of the 2020s, and its ripple effects were felt in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday.
As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter, an astounding 26 of the first 32 draft picks came from college football's two richest leagues—the SEC (15) and Big Ten (11). The SEC's total tied a five-year-old first-round record for any conference, while the Big Ten's was a conference first-round record.
Who was the main victim of this diarchy? That would be the ACC, which took another lick after a year of terrible press in its flagship sport of basketball.
As ESPN's David Hale pointed out Friday morning, the conference's two first-round picks were its fewest in 21 years. In 2004, the league had nine teams. In 2025, the league has 17 teams.
Barring more robust revenue-sharing measures between conferences, it seems unlikely this arrangement will abate in the near future.