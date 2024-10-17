Urban Meyer Had Major Praise for Dillon Gabriel, Oregon After Beating Ohio State
The Oregon Ducks took care of business at Autzen Stadium last weekend, defeating the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes and taking control of the No. 2 spot in the Top 25. The thrilling 34–33 victory was the biggest home win in program history, and it seems the Ducks have earned the respect of a longtime member of Buckeye Nation.
Speaking on The Triple Option podcast, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was discussing the game, and he was very complimentary of Oregon's offense. In particular, quarterback Dillon Gabriel left a strong impression on Meyer, as did the Ducks' standout receiving corps.
"He's 5'11", his arm strength is an eight out of 10. His speed is an eight out of 10. His intelligence and leadership are 10 out of 10. I don't know if I've ever seen him win a game––I mean flat out win a game. And he did," said Meyer of Gabriel.
"I thought it was going to come down to the secondary––Ohio State's got some high draft picks back there," Meyer added. "And you got Oregon who's got really, really good receivers. I'm going to change that. They have great receivers... They went vertical on them... They went vertical and said 'I'm going to go after your best corners,' and Dillon Gabriel was dropping dimes on them."
That's some major praise from Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012 to 2018. Oregon's win was an eye-opener, as the Ducks continue to make their case to be true national championship contenders.