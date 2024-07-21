SI

Utah State CB Andre Seldon Jr. Dies at Age 22 After Apparent Cliff-Diving Accident

Madison Williams

Oct 20, 2018; Laramie, WY, USA; A general view of Utah State Aggies helmets against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field War Memorial Stadium.
Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. has died at age 22 after "an apparent cliff-diving accident at a nearby reservoir," the school stated.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office published a statement regarding the news of Seldon's death, saying he was last seen diving off of Porcupine Reservoir in Utah. He did not resurface, and his body was found at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team.

Seldon transferred from New Mexico State after two seasons to play for Utah State this fall. Before that, Seldon played two seasons at Michigan.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” interim head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling said, via the school's press release. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” vice president and director of athletics Diana Sabau said. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”

Seldon completed 53 tackles and one interception in 15 games during the 2023 season when New Mexico State reached the Conference USA championship game.

