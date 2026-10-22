More To Blame in Austin: Arch or Sark? Can Ohio State Contend Without Sayin? Week 8 Preview

Welcome to the show.

Others receiving votes.

I'm Pat 40 joined as always, uh, leading into the weekend here by my colleague and friend, Gene Wojakowski.

Uh, many things to discuss in terms of the overall state of college football , where things could be headed, uh, major injury that could affect the national championship race, a first firing.

More bad picks to come, but Gino, I, I, I wanna start with a dramatic reading.

Are you ready?

Uh, it was the best of times.

It was the worst of times.

It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness.

It was the epoch of belief.

It was the epoch of incredulity.

It was the season of light, it was the season of darkness.

It was the season of hope.

It was the spring of hope.

Sorry, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.

Now, Gino, when, when Charles Dickens wrote that.

Was he referring to London and Paris in the mid 1800s, A Tale of Two Cities, perhaps?

Or was he referring to college football just last week?

Your thoughts?

Well, someone passed their freshman English lit class at Mizzou, didn't they?

Little Tale of Two Cities.

Very nice.

I know where you're going with this.

Continue.

OK.

Uh, yes, sir.

So on Friday last week, we had the worst of times, in my opinion, and I think Gene's not far from my, from sharing that opinion.

Uh, the expansion of the playoffs to 24 teams that became real enough to be reported, uh, very bad development.

But on Saturday then , we had what showed why a 2014 playoff is stupid, and why this sport has so much redeeming value.

We had the best of times.

We had one of the greatest days of nonstop surprises, drama.

Uh, it was almost like the Gridiron Gods had wanted to show what we will be missing next year and beyond as the regular season becomes diminished.

So, a lot of people have, have weighed in on this.

They have a lot of things to say about the state of things, including us.

We've, we've done that plenty on this podcast.

But I don't know whether I'd heard a coach or anybody who was really part of the college football machinery, uh, bring the thunder the way Central Michigan coach Matt Drinel did last week.

Gonna read real quick from him.

This will not be a dramatic reading, this is just what he had to say.

Uh, this, the 2014 playoffs sparked this.

Everything since COVID has just 100% been reaction.

No one has ever said, OK, well, if we do this, what does it look like 15 years from now?

What does this look like 10 years from now?

Is this the best, in the best interest culturally of everyone?

Or is it all just, how do I save my ass and make the most money right this second, right now, which is what everyone's going to do.

Whoever has to sell TV spots or tickets at every school or promote a conference, they're not interested in what's good for the sport of football.

They're not interested in what's good for young people coming up, but they want to know what makes my job the most amount of money right now.

Uh, react, everything has been reactionary, conference realignment, eligibility, paying players, transfer policies, none of it's good.

I, I would push back a little on that, but anyway, uh, none of it's in the best interest of the student-athlete, none of it's in the best interest of the sport.

It's just like everybody went nuts at once.

And it's just been a downward spiral that is nonstop until it's going to be a smoldering dumpster fire left like the trufflela trees and the lorax.

How about that?

Little a little Doctor Seuss in there, like they're going to wring this sport out for every cent they can as long as they can, and prostitute the sport for financial gain until people stop caring.

Went on from there.

Uh, Gina, your reaction, are you raising a drink to Matt Drinkle, or are you pushing back on what he's got to say?

I am raising a drink.

I'm, I'm raising a bottle, a keg, a, a barrel.

Uh, he, he's right.

Uh, these decisions could be calamitous, and they're self-inflicted.

We already had an expanded playoff.

It was called the regular season.

Yeah, it was right there.

And we just saw an example of, of how beautiful and, and unbelievably uh dramatic it can be last Saturday.

Now, we're gonna move toward the NFL Junior.

Uh, where 14 teams out of 32 get into the playoffs.

And 14 teams right now in the NFL are below 500.

So, good, good luck with that.

Um, I, I looked up some of the numbers, Pat.

Last year, There were 12 4 loss teams in the Power Four after the regular season.

All right.

Iowa, Washington, Illinois, Missizzou, Tennessee, SMU, Pitt, Louisville, Wake, Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU.

There's a reason why they didn't make the playoffs.

They're not good enough.

But now we're gonna have more 4-loss teams.

In the playoffs, and they're still not going to be good enough.

Instead, we get things like this, and, and boy , today are we, we're reading a lot of things.

But we get this from Marcus Freeman, uh, the Notre Dame coach.

He said this to Pat McAfee.

I'm biased because I'm opinionated toward Notre Dame.

I'm not saying this, and he's referring to the expanded playoffs.

It's what, is what's best for college football.

Like, what do I believe is best for Notre Dame?

And the more opportunities we have to get into the playoffs, the better.

So, I'm a proponent on expanding it.

I'm a proponent of 24 teams because it's going to give Notre Dame a better chance to get into the playoffs.

And probably keep our independence.

This sort of thing, hey , look, at least he was honest, right, Pat?

Yeah, yeah.

At least he's honest about his self-interest, and that's the problem here.

No one's doing what's best for the sport.

Everyone's doing what's best for them, what their agenda is.

What was the rush here?

Why did we have to go to 24?

Who does this really benefit?

Why are two conferences determining the future of college football?

Where are the stewards of the game stepping up and saying, hey, hold on.

Let's do what's best for the sport.

And we don't see that right now .

Instead, we get, I'm for 24 because it's best for me and my team.

So, these decisions aren't based on what's best for college football.

And, and the other side of it, Pat, is that, you know, this is always about money, and, and Drinko said that.

Follow the money.

But the problem is, it's gonna keep on costing more.

The, the, the NIL budgets aren't gonna go down.

The operating budgets aren't going to go down.

Coaches' salaries aren't going to go down.

They're gonna continue to go up.

So, what's next?

32 teams?

When does it end?

I know there are probably some people that listen to you read that from Drinkle and said, he's an extremist, he's shrill, but I'm worried that he might be right, and I'm worried where this sport is headed long term.

Uh, I am with you, and, and I'm with Matt Drkel, and I, I, I was glad to hear a coach call it out as opposed to the coaches who are saying what you noted from Marcus Freeman, and many other places is just what's gonna make it easier for me?

What is, you know, what's gonna help me keep my job?

And if that's, and if you're at Notre Dame, and you get into the playoff at 9 and 3, and you're the number 22 seed, you're on the hot seat.

So, yeah, you got a playoff bid, but people know that's not what they expect out of Notre Dame.

If you are Tennessee and you're 8 and 4, they're not doing cartwheels in Knoxville over that.

They want better.

But we have expanded this to justify.

The rampant spending that you just talked about, right?

It's like, everybody is pedaled to the metal.

We've got to have a $30 million roster.

Now $40 million up to $50 million.

Why?

Because, because they do at LSU, because they do at Texas, because they do at Ohio State, because they do at Oregon.

Well, we all have to get there.

Even though we don't have the money to do it.

So this is the justification for spending irrationally, was, well, at least we'll go to the playoffs, and then everybody will feel better, and then the boosters will say, hey, we got a playoff team here and I helped make it happen.

I'll keep giving money to the NI Award chest.

It is all a justification of completely irresponsible spending.

Well, and, and Pat, I, I, you said it so well in your column a week ago.

Who wants this?

The fans don't want it, right?

No.

Did anybody ask the players?

Well, we'll never know that because they didn't.

So, uh, you know, the people, the fans have no interest in this.

But the, the decision makers don't really care about any of that.

No, they don't, they don't, and, and, and I truly, I, I, I'm hard pressed to Think of another.

You know, enterprise, um, business, public trust, if you will, almost, where they, where they just completely ignore the wishes of the public.

You know, it's like, again, as, as you said, I, I think the athletic ran a poll, and it was like a survey, a fairly scientific survey.

More than 6000 people were polled or were asked the question, yes, right, and 90% of those people said they are major college football fans, and 89% of the respondents said they don't want a an expanded playoff.

They, they don't want 24 teams.

But again, like there's been no.

Stopping to say, What does anybody want, to your point, what's good for the entirety of the sport?

That, that has been long gone for a while.

That's where realignment really showed, showed that nobody's in charge and that everybody's out for themselves.

When all of a sudden, Texas and Oklahoma, and USC and UCLA and then the entire Pac-12.

Uh, went somewhere else.

That, that, cause that was definitely not good for the playoffs, but, or, or for the sport, but, but that became, well, it's good for us.

And so that's, that's what people did.

So, this is where we are.

Uh, I, I, yeah, I'm, I'm glad Matt Drinel spoke up.

Um, among the potential.

Unintended consequences.

Of, of this playoff.

Uh, my friend Dan Wetzel, uh, brought up quite a scenario, um, on Twitter, X, whatever, uh, after the, the 2014 playoff became unofficially official, and said that he believes This could spur a lot of schools to leave the conferences that are, that are leading this thing.

He, he said independence could become uh in vogue.

Said, Notre Dame has the best situation in all of football, almost 100% guaranteed to make the playoffs, and I agree, that's what I just said.

And even then, the people may not even be happy if they're 9 and 3.

freedom to schedule as they wish, maximize their own media value.

So if the Big 10.

Doesn't exist to crown a champion.

If the regular season in the Big 10 doesn't matter that much, his point is, why wouldn't Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State follow?

If you can be independent, that's the future.

18-team Big 10 is bloated, distant, and winning it carries little intrinsic or competitive value for the biggest brands.

I had an AD tell me, probably within the last 5 years.

Uh, he mentioned Michigan, Ohio State, he said Texas, and he said, maybe USC could all go independent.

Uh, Yahoo, Ross Dellinger has a story today, where Miami President Joe Echevarria, who's, who's a hard charger for sure, said, They could maybe go independent in Miami.

So, do you think this is the kind of thing that one of the untended consequences could be Uh, uh, a go, a throwback retro expansion move.

It's a really Intriguing topic, really compelling.

I do have some questions though.

So, Who are the independents going to play?

Are they gonna play each other?

And if they play each other, that's a lot of blue blood on blue blood Saturday crime.

So now they have to find somebody else.

Uh, I think Dan mentioned, uh, you know, the idea of no more forced TV times on kickoffs.

Are we sure about that?

Because there's only so many teams that can play on Saturday night prime time.

So, somebody's not gonna always be happy in that.

Are, are, do we really believe the SEC and the Big 10 are gonna go pat Michigan on the back, or Ohio State, or uh Texas and say, hey, good luck to you.

It's been great having you.

We love you, but uh we want what's best for you.

No, I mean , there are contracts and, and that, that could get messy.

So, I, I don't think it's going to be as easy as Someone waking up in the morning saying, hey, let's go independent.

By the way, there's only 2 independents right now, correct?

Notre Dame and UConn.

Yeah, so, and UConn doesn't wanna be, and UConn doesn't wanna be.

And, you know, you know this, uh, world better than I do, but, you know, all the other sports that are involved in an athletic program certainly like having a conference affiliation.

So, I think there are a lot of questions.

Uh, about this idea, I do not think it would be the first alternative.

Yeah, I, I, I, uh, it's intriguing, and I can understand those schools wanting to explore it, but I think in the exploration, you start running into the roadblocks, and, uh, one of them is, who do you schedule if, if there's 5 Blue Bloods that go independent, they're all gonna play each other.

Well, all right, that gets you 4 games, you still gotta schedule 8 more.

And guess what, Michigan, Michigan State isn't gonna say, OK, we'll still play you, even though you abandoned our conference.

Illinois, Purdue, you know, Iowa, they're not gonna, they're not gonna keep playing you.

Uh, if Texas leaves, good luck for them scheduling anybody.

And then, then, the other sports, I think is a massive piece of it.

And Uh, Basketball matters, first of all, um, and where, where do your basketball teams play?

And not just men's basketball, but women's basketball.

Growing sport, Title IX would be a factor.

You can't just say, what matters for football is over here, but then we don't care about the other sports, including all the women's sports.

And if they end up, if Michigan's uh non-revenue sports end up playing in the MAC, fine.

No, that's not equal opportunity.

So, I think that becomes an issue as well.

It's, but, uh, would people start looking into this and saying, yeah, you know what, this is not the deal we signed up for.

If you're Michigan and Ohio State, and you're saying, we're going to 8, we're going to 24 teams, so we can make sure that 8 and 4 Iowa and 8-4 Minnesota have a chance to make the playoffs, what does that do for us?

Other than give us more games to play and more chances for guys to get injured as we pursue a national championship.

Well, well, and also what happens, let's say Michigan goes, but Ohio State doesn't.

Does the game go away?

What does, does ESPN sign up the The Big teams that leave, and Fox get the SEC teams that might leave.

The is Netflix and Amazon and uh TNT sort of standing there in the shadows, waiting to, to sign some of these.

I mean, it, it is a really interesting uh uh possibility, but I, I think there's something else on the horizon that, that's more of a possibility.

Yeah, and maybe that thing on the horizon is the Super League, uh, the long-discussed, theorized, dreaded possibility of that.

And that's, uh, you know, a lot of the people that behind Smash Capital and some of the other folks that were trying to, to create a pooled media rights, a true kind of like NFL broadcast, uh, agreement .

That's kind of where they were headed, I think.

And That, to me, that's the last doomsday.

Uh, there's, there's plenty of, there, we've, we've, we keep coming up with new frontiers on our way to doomsday, but I think that gets us maybe all the way there is if we have 30 to 40 football programs, and maybe they take their other sports with them, but maybe they don't.

And out of that, hey, if it's 30, then that means some teams that are in the SEC and Big 10 have got to go.

And you're gonna start jettisoning the Mississippi states and the uh Purdue's and the Missouri, and the Illinois or whatever, out of your, your lineup, Michigan or Maryland, Rutgers, probably never should have been in to begin with.

Um, And then You know, is, is it truly NFL lite, and, you know, what does, what does that look like?

And, and how many, like, how many hundreds of, you're, you're, you're just alienating 100+ schools, and all of those fans, and saying, we really don't care, we just want, we like our TV ratings with this group, and we're all gonna play each other, and then we don't care if they're all 8 and 5, because everybody's getting rich, except for the fans that are used to going 10 and 2, won't like 8 and 5 very much.

So, what do you think Super League, uh, Could it possibly could it happen and how bad would it be or good if you think it's good?

Well, the idea has been around now for a little bit, yeah, and there are those who have argued.

We sort of have a de facto Super League light anyway because maybe there's 130+ schools playing FBS, but how many of them, or even half of them.

Um, capable of making a playoff or winning a national championship.

So , cut the number in half, and that's kind of what we have anyway.

But to put it into full effect, just to jettison.

Uh, uh, all those other schools, I, I don't know.

It, it, it just, it, again, it takes away from what college football what makes it special.

And the, the App State, Michigan scenario, even though it doesn't happen very often, it does happen.

And it's what helps make the game really special.

So, uh, anything that moves us toward the NFL model, I, I really want to just stick a knitting needle in my eye.

And, and if that's where we're headed, I'm telling you, they're gonna lose, they're gonna lose people like me who grew up on it, who love college football, and who just, I don't wanna watch, I don't wanna watch that version because it's not college football.

Anymore.

And I know I'm, I'm sort of romanticizing the whole idea of the sport, and I understand every sport has to evolve, and the business of sport has to evolve, but, but this just seems like one bridge too far for me.

Yeah, and it's not like , no, we're not saying we need to go back to 1982 and have two games on TV and, you know, eight teams in a conference or any of that stuff.

And certainly not saying the players shouldn't be paid.

That was my one pushback on drink the players need to be paid.

Sorry.

But, uh, no, no, this isn't turn back time, but, but what is the rush to move on from the current status, which I think is really good.

Take away all of the tumult in court and player movement and that sort of thing, which drives you crazy and everything.

But the product on Saturdays is still super compelling, and it still is tied to campuses, and it's still tied to young athletes of a certain age, and this rival against that rival.

And, you know, 3rd Saturday in October, it's Tennessee and, and uh Alabama .

And the 2nd Saturday, it's Red River, and then you get into November, and it's the rivalries then.

And the more you just kind of take all that away, the, the more reason you give fans to say, nah, I'm out, because as you said, it's not what they got into the sport for to begin with.

And if you just wanna watch football, guess what, the product's better on Sunday.

Sorry, the, the, the teams are better.

OK.

It's maybe not be as enjoyable to watch because you don't have the emotional attachment or whatever, but if you wanna watch better quarterbacks, and better uh receivers, and better secondaries, that's where they are, is on Sunday.

So, The more you try to mimic something you're not as good as, I, I, I don't understand.

And I, look, I'm with you.

I went I remember being like 9 years old and getting the Street and Smith's, where they had the, you know, the player on the cover with no face mask on the helmet because you couldn't take a good picture with him, but you had to have him in the helmet, but it had all the schedules, and a little write-up on all the teams, and from that moment on, like, I devoured that every single year, and I watched every Saturday, and I wrote down the results of who won and who lost.

And you want, you want, you're asking people like me then to say, now this is something totally different.

Do you still like it?

I say, no, no, I really don't.

There's a whole lot of people like that, so.

All right, I guess we're old school.

Yeah, I guess so.

I guess so.

All right, we're climbing off the soapbox and uh moving on from, uh, generalized doom today to localized, where, where, where the crisis, crises are really happening.

The panic is, is spiking , uh, specifically Texas.

Where Steve Sarkisian said this week the backup backup quarterback KJ Lacy will see more first-team reps advance their game against Mississippi.

He basically put Arch Manning on the clock to play better.

Uh, Gene, who, who really bears the biggest burden to right the ship in Austin?

And if Texas misses the playoffs, do heads roll?

OK, first question.

Uh, I think Sarkisian's on the clock too.

And, you know, this is his team, his roster, his plays, you know, he's a play caller.

His assistant coaches that is, that he hired, his staff, his philosophy.

Everything is built around him.

Yes, Arch Manning has not played well.

He's had his moments.

Uh, he, he can be utterly fantastic, and then the next moment, fumble the ball away and they lose the game.

Uh, but is he the problem?

No.

And so, ultimately, uh, I mean, it's Sarkisian's program.

And he said, That everything is open for review.

And I hope that includes himself.

I'm sure it does.

So, if everything's open to review, you've got to make some tough decisions.

So start making them.

If Arch isn't good enough right now, then bench him.

I, I, I mean, uh, and that's not the only decision he has to make.

Should he be the play caller?

Should somebody else do it?

I, I mean, I'm not, I'm not advocating for any of those things.

I'm just saying, these are the kind of tough decisions he's gonna have to make.

Will heads roll?

I, I hope not.

I mean, unless they just com unless Texas completely implodes, I, I don't see a scenario why you should fire Sarkisian.

He's a , he's a really good coach.

And, and to me, that would, that would reek of just a complete panic mode.

But, hey, it's Texas, and Texas exes and those big money donors, things happen there.

So, uh, will Heads roll, I hope not, but it's Texas, it's absolutely conceivable.

Yeah, I, I think if they'd missed the playoffs, I think there's a chance, heads roll.

I really do, and Uh, the way that place is wired and the amount of expectation that went into the season, and the high that went along with beating Ohio State and rising to number one.

And then what's happened since then, obviously, two-game losing streak, and an ugly two-game losing streak as heavy favorites against a tail-spinning Oklahoma team and a tailspinning Florida team.

That's, that's where all of a sudden you go from, You know, the, the peak to the valley, and this is a program.

I, I said before the season that if there's one place, if it wobbles a little, it may wobble a lot.

They may go like Penn State last year, where all the eggs were in this year's basket, and once it starts going bad, everybody loses their mind.

You see what happens this week.

Huge game against Ole Miss.

Huge game on the 40 acres.

But it, it's absolutely the buck stops with Sark, and I, that's, he's the one.

Yeah, I will say, like, I believe, Gene, you may have, you may have, uh, been first, uh, in terms of starting the potential Arch to Indiana speculation.

Good stuff there last week.

Um, so, Arch, Arch may have a place to go.

Sark may have the unemployment line to go to.

I agree.

Look, I mean, he's, he's a good coach, he's done a good job there.

But I know what the expectations were, and I know how that place is wired, and It was bad enough they had some, somebody who got a sideline pass flipping the bird at Florida fans or Florida players on the field.

That didn't go over very well, but losing the game that kid.

Yeah, yeah, he's, he's yeah, lifetime ban from DKR.

Good, good.

I'd like to see him used as a tackling dummy, um, but you said like arch, the inconsistency is, is, is maddening because he was great with the chips down against Ohio State and he's had other moments, and last year he had them too, but he's had so many bad moments.

Texas is.

Uh, decidedly last by a large margin in conference play in the SEC and 3rd-down conversions.

They did, they're 8 for 36 converting 3rd downs in SEC games.

They just, they have too many moments where they just malfunction, and that, that's, that's full system failure.

That's the coach, the play caller, the quarterback, and everybody else on that offense.

So.

Nobody is, is safe from criticism, but a massive game for them, Saturday against the Rebels.

Um, now, if there, there is a, uh, there's a Midwest arch.

Also known as Michigan sophomore Bryce Underwood, he would like Arch, he was the number one player in the country, coming out of high school.

Unlike Arch, they put him in the lineup right away.

Last year, 2025, he's now a sophomore.

Things had not gone very well last year or this year, 2 different coaching staffs, and he got benched at halftime against Penn State.

Back up Tommy Carr, last name Carr, a magic name at Michigan, also the brother of CJ Carr, the Notre Dame quarterback.

He steps in, he got the job done, they beat Penn State.

So it seems obvious Carr will, will be the guy going forward when they play Indiana this weekend, speaking of big games, what does the future hold for Underwood?

Well, uh, I mean, right now, the, the holds the bench is the future.

Though I wouldn't be surprised if he, if he sees some time this week, even if Carr doesn't struggle.

Maybe that's something that they look at.

Using both of those quarterbacks.

I, I mean, you mentioned how he's struggled.

Uh, 58.1% completion.

I mean, that's, that's awful.

He has more interceptions, 6 and touchdowns, 5, which ranks 113th in the FBS.

His QBR is 78th.

I mean, at this point, he's a 5-star, uh, in, in name only.

Now, is, is this only an Underwood problem?

No.

I, I mean, this, this offense has struggled, but you could sense Uh, Michigan I, I don't know.

They just seemed different when Carr came in.

Is that a one-time deal?

I, I don't know.

We're gonna find out.

But, uh, I, I don't expect to see Underwood in a Michigan uniform next year.

Uh, I mean, I would be, I'd be really surprised if he's there next season.

So, it just has gone sideways for him.

Maybe this change, uh, gets his attention, uh, uh, maybe they, they use two quarterbacks, and, and there's a different kind of spark, but what does the future hold right now?

He, he's on the sideline.

Yeah, and, and I agree.

I think that once, once it's somebody with his caliber of uh performance or, or billing, I guess, coming in , uh, gets benched, then the next move is out the door.

Hopefully, You know, he's a good teammate the rest of the season, wherever that goes, and quarterbacks get injured, he may very well get called on again to come back in.

Or maybe Tommy Carr doesn't play that well.

Maybe it was that kind of one half in-game bump against a defense that didn't scout you or prepare for you, and, and he, he, he finds that the struggle is more real this week against Indiana, which has a very good defense, and you look around, you say, now, we, we gotta get Bryce back in there.

So, You, you don't wanna give up on a season, but this is trending towards Bryce Underwood being on the transfer market.

And here's another, here's something else I was actually thinking of when you brought up last week about Arch to Indiana .

The, what is the market for an Arch Manning for a Bryce Underwood as a transfer?

If you're Indiana, could you look around and say, I can get any quarterback I want, given our track record, and I kind of like these other guys better.

I've seen enough of them to know, I don't think they're that good.

I'm gonna go somewhere else .

So, they may not have a pick of where they get to go.

I mean, they may not have the entire nation out there fawning at their feet to say, please come to our place.

Do, you know, how much do you, do you want to keep paying multiple millions of dollars to somebody with a 124 pass efficiency rating like Bryce Underwood?

I don't know.

Yeah, and, and do we think Arch is motivated by, by money?

No, I don't think so.

So he might be more willing to say, hey, look, I, I'll give you the The discount, you know, I, I just wanna get, I wanna be a better player.

And if I come to your place, and we're just throwing out Indiana as an example, but certainly, Indiana has a track record with, uh, with those kind of quarterbacks coming in, um, maybe that's, that's good enough for him.

Yeah, it might be.

And it's like, and I, and I, I, I'm, I'm not in love with the transfer portal, and I don't like talking about the transfer portal necessarily in mid-October, but this is, these are, these are extraordinary circumstances.

We're talking about number 1 recruits and, and where they may go with their current situation very much in flux.

So, uh, another Big 10 place where the quarterback situation is in flux, Gino, um, Ohio State.

Julian Sa, major passing arm injury, it appears, shoulder, most likely, maybe collarbone, got hurt against Indiana, uh, came out of the locker room in a sling, and Ryan Day has said that, They are preparing uh to potentially go the rest of the season without him.

They say he's out indefinitely.

I would say he's, I mean, I don't know, I'm not, I'm not gonna speculate, but I would say they're, they're very well within their rights to be looking and saying, we don't have Julian San again for this season .

And the season for them.

It was supposed to go into late January.

They're supposed to be playing for it all.

So, they got to figure out where to go from there.

And it surprised a lot of people.

In Bloomington, with who they put in when Sa went down, and they went with Luke Fahey, freshman, instead of Tavion Saint Clair, who's a sophomore who had ostensibly been the backup and hadn't played since a couple of games ago.

Fahey had seen a little bit more time, uh, you know, he just, all he did was to Keep the game going.

He, he didn't lose them the game, obviously, but he was 0 for 2, throwing the ball, he got sacked, he ran around a little bit.

This is a team that The running game comes and goes.

The running game is not an absolute lunch pail staple for Ohio State.

They've got to throw it.

Their best player, obviously, is a wide receiver, and they've got other very good wide receivers.

So , they, to me, this is a, this is a major challenge where you've got to not only replace .

A good quarterback, a very good quarterback with somebody who's inexperienced, but you gotta still be able to throw the ball.

So, I think that's the challenge.

Ryan Day is a great coach.

Arthur Smith so far has been a very good offensive coordinator, I think.

But they've now got to reconfigure and go back and say, all right, what's the risk reward of, we still gotta force the ball to these receivers.

We've got to get them the ball.

Or if you're, if that means throwing shorter passes, a little more low risk, whatever the case may be.

But you can't just become a running team, I don't think, in uh late October.

They're off this week, which helps, and they've got time to figure it out.

But then a pretty big game on Halloween at USC.

So, we'll see where they go with it, but, uh, this is a tough, tough injury at a position, they obviously key position, but especially, I think within that offense.

Well, and they just lost uh Jackson to foot surgery.

That, that, that's the report.

So they're, they're Running back room is a little thinner, uh, now when they really need that's a good player.

He is a good player and you know, so you will hear some Ohio State fans go, hey, you know what, we'll just channel our inner 2014 when, uh, Cardell Jones came in .

He was a third string quarterback.

And he came in late in the Michigan game, and then he, he won the next 3 games, the uh uh Big 10 championship, the CFP semifinal, and then the championship game.

But he had Zeke Elliott.

And that's a nice uh security blanket.

And Zeke Elliott put up huge numbers during that run, and Jones only had to start for 3 games.

If, depending on how long saying is, and, and let's, let's take uh Ryan Day at his word, it's an extended period of time.

So, the, the new guy is gonna have to start 5 games, 5 regular season games, 2 of them on the road.

And if somehow they make it to the championship game, well, there's that, and then the CFP.

That seems like an awful lot to ask one of those two guys that are gonna come in.

Now, maybe by then, Saying it back somehow, but it, it, it's a huge daunting task, and I'm just not sure they're gonna be able to do it.

Yeah, the Jackson injury too, is that's, that's heaping uh.

Uh, burden upon burden there.

They, they do have other good running backs, but he has been the guy this season.

So, uh, this is where Ryan Day is gonna have to earn the 11 million or whatever the heck he's making right now.

Um, again, I think he's, I think he's a really good coach.

I think he's been underrated to a degree, but tough set of circumstances here.

Uh, one other Big 10 note.

As mentioned at the top of the show briefly, uh, Mike Lockley fired at Maryland, our first coach overboard, much later than had become the norm in the last few years.

8th season, um.

He, he was on a 12-game Big 10 losing streak, finished with a 39-54 overall record at Maryland.

And, yeah, it was truly a loser leaves town game between Rutgers and Maryland for him and Schiano, and they blew yet another lead in that game, and so Mike Oxley leaves town.

My question for you, how good a job or bad a job is this?

And do you have any, any candidates for it?

Well, we all like Locksley.

I mean, I, I always enjoyed my time, you know, spending time with him, and I think a lot of people were rooting for him.

Um, but 10 and 21 in the Big 10 since 2024, uh, you know, 12-game losing streak, like you mentioned in the, in the conference, it's just, he, he was doomed.

So, is it a good job?

It could be.

I mean, that, that area is, is rich in recruiting territory.

Uh, you hear names like, uh, Jake Dickert now, um, you know, I'll go to my grave always saying Jeff Monken from Army.

Uh, uh, but, but there, there won't be a shortage of candidates, you know, Jason Eck.

Uh, but do some of those guys wanna wait for something maybe a little better than that?

Maybe, probably.

Uh, I'll throw, and this is gonna maybe sound a little nutty, but Biff Poy, who was the interim head coach at Michigan, when that all came crashing down, I thought he did a really nice job under the circumstances of that dumpster fire.

And he coached at, uh, at Saint Francis, that's in the Baltimore area, what is in Baltimore, and he turned that into a powerhouse.

He's very familiar.

With the, with the high schools in that area.

So I don't think recruiting would be an issue for him.

Would he get a strong look?

I don't know.

But I, I think there'll be, I think there'll be some good candidates, and I do think it's, I don't wanna say it's a sleeping giant, cause it isn't.

But it's certainly a program that could be respectable and, and do some damage.

Yeah, I think like, In 20, if this were, if this had happened in 2023, I'd say it's a terrible job, don't take it, don't do it.

But guess what happened in 2024?

Kurt Cignnetti got hired at Indiana, and then what happened in 2026, Bob Chesney got hired at UCLA.

Those were both Big 10 bottom feeders, and now look at them.

So, it's, it can be done.

Now, how hard is it?

Really hard, I think.

And you need, you need not just A good hire, you need a great hire, you need like one of the all-time hires, perhaps.

Uh, Maryland, I don't know what the financial Uh, commitment is, uh, you know, I think that I, I don't think they're gonna be throwing around 89, 10 million to a coach to start off with.

So, the, you know, you're not, they're, you're gonna price yourself to a certain level.

But in terms of, yes, to your point, the there's a lot of players there.

Penn State with James Franklin cleaned up, um, on the DMV and you know who else did was Signetti and James Madison.

And that's where I would take a look.

At Signetti's assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Brian Haynes, offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, they were with him at James Madison.

They recruited all those guys out of the state of Virginia who Virginia and Virginia Tech didn't want, who won a Big 10 championship, won a national championship.

Several of them are in the NFL now.

They know what they're looking for.

Um, and if I were trying to replicate something, I would try to replicate Cignetti's, Indiana.

But again, easier said than done.

Everybody's trying to do that.

Everybody is.

Everybody so far, like UCLA's kind of done it.

Uh, it's shocking, but good for them.

So that'll be an interesting one to see, uh, where it transpires and then where else the dominoes fall as more coaches, uh, more jobs start to come open here in the coming weeks.

Uh, all right, Gina, we, we are less than 2 weeks from the first playoff rankings.

And also less than 2 weeks from the elections, which means we can stop getting political ads on our Football Saturdays, hopefully, in like a couple more.

So we're all looking forward to that.

Um, Good luck to the selection committee.

Good luck, even just coming out with the first one, people are gonna lose their minds, they always do.

Uh, if you are.

On the committee right now, today.

Two questions.

Let's start with this.

Who is number 1?

Who's, who's #1 in the Geno poll?

God.

I was so hoping you'd lead off on this one.

I don't know.

I, I mean, I can make a case for and against.

You know, the top 7 or so, 8 or so.

Uh, I mean, I know Miami's number 1 and probably have earned that number for right now, but Florida State.

Certainly exposed some weaknesses.

Uh, BYU outplayed Notre Dame, but we sure had a funky ending in that game.

So you wonder, could that have been, you know, a, a little different.

Ohio State, if not by the grace of a, of a tope, uh, being out of bounds, they lose that game.

Indiana wins.

I mean, go down the list.

So, who's number one?

It, it's It, it's so fluid right now, but for the sake of this discussion, I, I, I'm gonna say Georgia is still number one in my mind, and I, I think losing at home is a major, uh, favorite.

I understand.

I understand.

I just think they have the fewest weaknesses, and I believe in them more than I do the other teams right now.

Uh, it, it's a soft number one, OK?

Let me just use that as, as my bailout here, but I, I'll stick with Georgia right now.

OK, well, I, yeah, I'm, I am not doing that.

I agree.

Like if you're looking forward, I probably still have as much faith in them as anybody.

But in terms of like resume right now, I, I am tepidly taking BYU over Miami.

I got no problem with that.

Yeah, it's a toss-up, you know, but both.

I, I'm giving Miami a lot of credit for winning at Wake Forest, which people are like, what?

Wake Forest, hey, Wake Forest is good.

Wake Forest is 6 and 1 with 1 loss to the Hurricanes.

But I think BYU has a little better signature win, obviously over Notre Dame.

And frankly, they controlled that game.

Notre Dame fought back into it, had the chance to win at the end.

There was, you know, the clock clock controversy.

There was the no, no-call pass interference, but BYU.

Took it to Notre Dame throughout the night.

So I'm, I'm gonna put, put the Cougars 1, Miami 2, Ohio State 3, and who the hell knows they're after.

So, following up on that.

Can you find?

12, uh , national championship contenders or how many?

How many legitimate national, national title contenders can you find?

It says on the rundown here, Pat , I will lead, meaning you.

Oh, that's true.

All right, I'm leading.

If I actually read my own rundown, it might help, but, uh, yeah, that, this is, I think this is, for those, uh, watching and listening, if this is how the sausage gets made, this is at least the 2nd time in this particular episode I have written, I will lead, and then just sat there and waited for Gene to lead.

So, yeah, there.

Gene's got the printout, uh, proof that I am not a good host, but that's what we got.

Um, so, all right, I'm gonna say right now.

77.

OK, I wanna hear this.

OK, I'm saying BYU.

I'm saying Miami.

I'm saying Ohio State.

I'm saying Georgia.

I'm saying Indiana.

I'm saying Notre Dame, and I'm saying Mississippi.

Now Could that, that number change?

Absolutely.

Could it fluctuate?

Could you throw in a, a Texas Tech or Utah, maybe?

Possibly UCLA, although they're, they're gonna go now the rest of the way with Ty Diefenbach at quarterback, and kudos to that young man.

He's played well since stepping in, but He was not the guy there, so.

I, I, I'm saying those 7, and Mississippi is there largely because of Trinidad Chambliss.

Defense, they, they've gotta show me something.

So maybe 6, and then some retainers, if you will.

But that's, that's where I am.

I really don't have an issue with that.

I would, I'm kind of calling it the, the Big 12 Bake Off.

Whatever team comes out of, you know, the Texas Tech, BYU, Utah, Houston, jumble, uh, but right now, it would be BYU and you're absolutely right, they dictated, uh, that game to Notre Dame.

Uh, you give Notre Dame credit for fighting back.

Uh.

The, the, and my fringe team is LSU.

I, I still think maybe LSU has a path.

Uh, it's not an easy one, but I think they have a path.

The, the team that I really wrestled with here and for the moment I, I can't include them in the equation is Ohio State.

Oh well, that, yeah, that's saying I, I just really worry about um.

Uh, losing saying for an extent, if it was for a week or two, I'm like, OK, they have this, this bye week going into USC gives a new guy or new guys, however they wanna configure this, a couple of weeks, that's helpful.

But over the course of 5 regular season games, and I try not to play that schedule game thing, but they do have some, some challenging games ahead for a new guy.

You know, that I just, right now, I can't put them in there.

So, Uh, I, I'm with you.

Ryan Day certainly is capable of duct taping this thing together and getting them across the finish line, but until I see it, they're out on my list right now.

OK, well, I, I like.

Can't necessarily blame you there, but I wanna see them first before I disqualify them.

So we'll see if, you know, they, they may take two weeks and coach up Fahey or Fabian Sinclair, Saint Clair, and they do come out like Cardale Jones.

We'll, we'll find out.

Uh, all right, uh, unfortunately we've reached the, the winners in steak dinners portion of we've run out of time, unfortunately.

Oh, the picks took a bad turn.

Oh, they took a bad turn last week.

Uh, you and I were both 1 and 5.

I think, uh, bad moon phase or something like that, the, the biorhythms went wrong.

Not sure what happened there.

But you called it on the air.

You said you're agreeing with me on all the picks, and I was doomed right then and there.

I was absolutely doomed.

So that drops me to 500.

I'm 22 and 22 plus the fat bear.

Gene is 18 and 26.

So, from now on, I think I, I might just go opposite Gene.

So, all right, let's get to the picks, some interesting games here.

I'll start with this one.

Ole Miss at Texas.

Rebels getting 3.5 in Austin.

Your thoughts?

OK, well, you started this, this podcast with Charles Dickens.

OK, I'm gonna end it with Dickens.

You can, you tell me what this is from.

I've sort of adapted it to this segment.

OK, OK.

Geno's picks were dead to begin with.

There's no doubt whatever about that.

The register of his burial was signed by the clergyman, the clerk, the undertaker, and the chief mourner.

Old Gino, old Gino's pics were as dead as a doornail.

You know what that's from?

Is that from Christmas, Carol?

There you go.

There we go.

All right.

You really did pass your English lit.

Ole Miss at Texas.

Can Texas actually lose three in a row?

And my answer is, absolutely, they can.

And I trust the Ole Miss quarterback more than I trust the Texas quarterback.

And Trinidad Chambliss is the difference maker, and I saw what Ole Miss's defense.

I did against the fighting Pat 40s last week, and I I'll take the 3.5 points.

I feel really comfortable, uh, taking Chambliss, uh, that defense at Texas, where it feels like Uh, Arch Manning has the weight of Bevo on his shoulder pads these days.

Uh, we're off to a bad start because I'm going with you here.

I'm taking, I'm taking Ole Miss.

No, don't do it.

I I, I have to, I, I, for the reasons you stated, and I do, I feel, I feel like Penn State 2025 dynamic here.

I feel like Texas is wobbling really badly, and they're getting ready to play a good team.

And a little bit of doubt creeps in, it becomes huge doubt and the pressure, and if that game starts wrong, I think it continues wrong.

And so I'm taking the Rebels here.

I'm sorry, Texas, you still have a lot to prove to me.

So both of us taking the Rebels and taking the points.

Uh, Indiana, coming off its first regular season loss since 2024, it's first loss of any kind since 2024.

It's the first time, though, since like November of Cignetti's first year that they've had to turn around after a loss and play again.

Um, and, uh, classic Sig, I'm there at the game, he does his postgame press conference.

I go up to grab my, my phone, which I've been recording, I put it on the podium next to him, and he just looks at me ever, he goes, Jesus Christ.

And that's all he said, and he walked off.

Like he could tell, he couldn't believe they lost.

He could not believe they lost the way they lost, you know, I mean, they have a wide open throw, that that's the kind of throw quarterbacks do in warm-ups before a game or during practice.

I don't know, 200 times in a week, probably, maybe more, and it's wide open there .

He throws it a little outside, and then Nick Marsh gets the foot down on the boundary.

Like he, I think he was just totally shocked, like we had that game and we didn't win, and we win all the games.

So, um.

I'm gonna go first here, so it takes the pressure off of me potentially agreeing with you.

OK, it's up to you to either agree with me or not.

So all that said, I, I still, I came away from that thinking Indiana is still a very good team.

They don't run the ball as well as they did last year.

Their pass defense has some issues, but you're playing a team that doesn't pass the ball well, and you tackle, and you scheme, and you find a few ways to score there.

Josh Hoover needs to be a little more accurate.

He overthrows a lot of passes, and he needs to, to dial it in a little better, but I'm taking the Hoosiers to bounce back in a big way, giving 7 in the big house, in a big way.

Big way.

OK, went by at least more than 7.

OK.

I use rushing attack the last two games, 65 yards and 73 yards.

Now they're going up against a Michigan defense that is at least in the same team picture as Indiana's defense, which is very good.

The quarterback change for Michigan just feels like it's given the Wolverines a little bit of a spark.

And coming off of that win, the games at, at Michigan, I think Indiana is gonna win too.

I just think it's gonna be a really low scoring, close game.

So, I'm gonna take Michigan, and I'm gonna take those 7 points.

Whew, all right, we didn't agree on that one.

Hallelujah.

All right, one other Big 10 game.

USC giving 3 at Wisconsin.

Your thoughts.

USC has had 2 weeks to prepare for this one.

Wisconsin is an improved team.

Uh, they play physical.

I know USC has to get back on the plane and head east again, but they showed me something in the wideout win at Penn State.

Again, I just think USC is a more talented team than Wisconsin, and I will take USC and give the 3 points.

All right.

Um, this is starting to feel like, like USC's got a A, uh, horseshoe somewhere.

They've, uh, they, things are breaking right for the Trojans.

They cut Penn State.

This was a great year to play Penn State in the whiteout.

Let's just say that.

Penn State is not good.

They, guess who they are not playing?

Notre Dame.

They played a bad Washington team.

They get Ohio State on Halloween without Ohio State's starting quarterback.

So I think things are just setting up very, very well for the Trojans.

I would like to pick Wisconsin here, but I, you know, I thought they had a great.

No, no, I'm going with you, unfortunately.

Uh, I thought they had a great opportunity against UCLA and they weren't good enough.

So I'm, I'm saying they're still not good enough here, and USC gets the win, and we have agreed 2 out of 3 times, Armageddon is near.

Um, Big 12 game, the Big 12 is super interesting, as you said, the bake-off is, is gonna be really good down the stretch.

Um, and we've got Houston getting 6.5 at Utah.

Houston's only loss was by about 6 inches to Texas Tech.

Utah is undefeated and has really handled its business.

Uh, what do you think there?

It has handled its business.

The game is at Utah.

They did just lose a starting offensive lineman to injury.

I just feel like I know Houston better than I know Utah right now.

And you mentioned that near-mis against Texas Tech, and they've beaten Oregon State, which has turned out to be a pretty uh game, uh team this year.

They beat Oklahoma State.

I, I.

I like the 6.5 points, so I'll take the visitors.

I'll take Houston.

All right, thank you, cause I'm going the other way.

I'm taking the utes.

Uh, and this is close, it's kind of a toss-up to me with that spread.

But, uh, the must is tough.

That's the student section there, the must at, at Salt Lake City.

Uh, it, it can be a very tough place to play.

And I, I like what they've done so far.

Their offense is fun, it's clever, and I think they're up for this.

So I'm taking .

The Utes and I'm laying the 6.5, which kind of terrifies me, but you terrify me as well.

So, all right, G6 game, big one, potentially big one in terms of, uh, where the , the, the last playoff bid goes because Lord knows we don't want 2 G6 teams in the playoffs or people lose their minds.

So we've got North how many did we have last year.

We had 2, and everybody hated it and said it was the worst thing they'd ever seen, and it was gonna just create terrible mismatches, like, say, Alabama losing by 35 in the Rose Bowl.

I knew I could rev you up if I just asked that.

You did.

You did, thank you.

Anyhow, Mountain West showdown .

North Dakota State, getting 4.5 at New Mexico.

Both these teams having great seasons.

The, the refurbishment of the rearrangement of the, uh, the West Coast out there between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West has been weird and disconcerting, but, uh, these are good teams having good seasons, both with one loss at this point, playing in Albuquerque.

What do you got, Gene?

Well, North Dakota State's only given up 79 points this season.

New Mexico only 63.

I This is coin flippish to me, but uh looking at the line, it looks like it's moved a little bit in New Mexico's favor since it opened.

So, I'll, I'll take the lobos in this one.

I, I am as well.

Um, I think, the defense is impressive.

The turnover margins outrageous.

They, they finally did, like, go negative this last week, they had 3 turnovers against Hawaii, but they were in Hawaii, you know, it's island time, you, you're allowed to goof around when you play out there, but they are still +17 turnover.

This year.

They take the ball away like nobody else uh in the sport right now.

So, I'm rolling with the lobos at home.

I hope it's a great atmosphere.

Fun to see a, you know, a good big game in Albuquerque, that doesn't happen every decade.

So, I hope they rise to the occasion and have a great time and a great game.

I'm taking the lobos and laying the points.

Do you have a lock of the week?

I haven't had a lock of the week since like FDR was president.

Uh, my lock for the week is a game that you originally had on our rundown, the rundown that you rarely look at, by the way.

Uh, I had, you , you had LSU giving 7.5 at Auburn.

Uh, I saw where, uh, Princewell and, uh, Treydez Green are coming off the injury list this week for LSU.

The stars were aligned for Auburn last week against Georgia.

Congrats on that win by Auburn.

But I don't think they can do it 2 weeks in a row.

I will take Lane State University and give the 7.5. That is very interesting because my original thought was I was gonna make Auburn my luck of the week.

Well, go ahead.

No, no, no, no, I thought about it and I, I, I discarded it.

I am gonna take Illinois and get 8.5 against Oregon.

Uh, traveling halfway across the country.

Oregon is In disarray, frankly, right now.

They, they cobbled together enough to win against Nebraska, but it was an incredibly ugly game.

They started the walk-on quarterback.

They went back to Dylan Rayola.

Rayola, uh, led them to the victory, and good for him after the, the troubles before them, but I just, I don't like what Oregon's putting on the field, and I, the field or off the field, no doubt, yes, yes, we got, uh, an arrest of, of leading receiver Evan Stewart.

Uh, so, too much going on there.

I'm gonna take Illinois and the 8.5 at home, and, uh, we will see what happens there.

And finally, Gino, uh, we've got this little, little crime blotter for you, OK, a little crime, crime blotter from Rocky Top.

OK.

Could this have been you like 40 years ago?

I don't know.

Yeah, 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft of property after he allegedly dressed up as a security guard to sneak into Tennessee's 26-10 win over Alabama on Saturday.

Citing court records, Blake Bible of Morristown was seen drinking a White Claw while wearing an Axis uniform, the security company used to work the event, that's kind of a tell.

You're not gonna, you, if you're drinking on the job, something ain't quite right.

Uh, Access supervisor confirmed that Bible did not work for Axis, and that he stole a polo shirt and hat for the purpose of getting into the game.

Uh, great game.

You wanna be there for sure, no doubt.

But, uh, would you or have you ever snuck into a game by pretending, by posing as a security guard?

I've never snuck into the game.

I give the, give the guy credit, you know, for, for making the effort.

I actually thought you were going to There was, there was somebody on, who was on campus, who was not a student visiting from another campus, I believe, who decapitated one of the smoky, uh, statues that are, are sort of, uh, situated around campus, and I believe he was charged with a, uh, with a felony, which you don't screw around.

With, with Smokey, uh, there in Knoxville, UT, they take that real seriously.

So I actually thought you were going there, but no, I've never snuck in.

Uh, I would be too scared to do that, but I give, I give that, that person, uh, some credit for, uh, now, the White Claw, probably not the smartest move.

There is no law when you're drinking the claw, so, you know, he.

Clearly he, he personified a Louisville fan.

No, I, I don't know where it came from, but I, I did not originate it.

I have heard it.

Have you snuck in?

No, so, all right, Kind of, but not really.

Um, so, uh, the first non-January first major bowl game ever was the Fiesta Bowl between Miami and Penn State, right?

For, in 1987, January 2nd, 1987, for the national championship.

And uh so big they moved it a day later, so it basically had the whole day to itself.

My best friend went to Arizona State.

I came down to see him.

We actually, we went to the Rose Bowl the day before, cause Arizona State was in it, playing Michigan, had a great time, spent all our money, and our big plan that we were also gonna go to the Fiesta Bowl went awry because we had no money to buy tickets.

But we did hang out in the parking lot.

There was somebody tailgating who had a TV back then, believe it or not, and so we watched the game, ingratiate ourselves, watched the game, and when it was over, we snuck in and ran on the field.

So that's the closest I have come.

To sneaking into a game.

It was, it was over, but, uh, we did get in there, and one of the guys that was with us actually, like, we were sneaking under the bleachers at one point and cut open his head on a, like a screw .

So the, the, the entire thing was a complete debacle, but don't sneak into the games, people.

That's our, well, that's our lecture.

When I was in high school in Fort Lauderdale, we would, me and a buddy would take a bus.

We didn't have a car.

We took a bus from Fort Lauderdale to downtown Miami.

This is when games were still played at the old Orange Bowl , and we would.

Uh, we would work as zum zum.

Uh, uh, concessionaires, like we would sell Cokes at the game.

And so, but we'd only do that, we'd buy one rack of Cokes, sell them, take the rack back, and then go squeeze into some empty area and watch the game.

Wow, that's pretty good, good hustle.

Yeah, but it wasn't like really sneaking down in the field or anything, but, no, the, uh, I mean, the Orange Bowl probably wasn't packed back then though.

This was like, first of all, the Mesozoic era, so, like, Miami wasn't good yet, right?

Well, the Miami Dolphins were, I don't know if you remember the '72 Dolphins.

Well, I would go to Dolphins games and I would go to Miami Hurricanes games .

Miami Hurricanes were like awful.

So yes, yeah, good sections were still available.

Good sections.

I'm sure.

All right.

Hey, if you got any good sneaking in stories, uh, let us know.

Drop them in the comments on the, on the YouTube of this, or, or drop us a line somehow and tell us uh how you've snuck into games.

That's, uh, that's clearly all of this show.

Thank you for listening.

Appreciate it.

Enjoy the games this weekend.

We hope our picks are better.

We'll talk to you next week.