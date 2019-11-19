Photographer Injured in Collision With Georgia RB Shares Photo of Moment Before Impact

She got the shot.

Chamberlain Smith, a photographer for the University of Georgia athletic department, was injured during the Bulldogs’ game against Auburn on Saturday in a collision with Georgia running back Brian Herrien.

Smith was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion and a bruised eye, but she did manage to snap a photo of Herrien moments before impact.

“YOU’RE THE BEST,” Herrien tweeted in response to the photo. “I knew it would be a good picture.”

Smith was taken off the field on a cart and transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. She was released Sunday night and has spent the past several days recuperating at her parents’ house in northwest Georgia.