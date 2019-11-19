    Photographer Injured in Collision With Georgia RB Shares Photo of Moment Before Impact

    Author:
    Publish date:

    She got the shot. 

    Chamberlain Smith, a photographer for the University of Georgia athletic department, was injured during the Bulldogs’ game against Auburn on Saturday in a collision with Georgia running back Brian Herrien. 

    Smith was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion and a bruised eye, but she did manage to snap a photo of Herrien moments before impact. 

    “YOU’RE THE BEST,” Herrien tweeted in response to the photo. “I knew it would be a good picture.”

    Smith was taken off the field on a cart and transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. She was released Sunday night and has spent the past several days recuperating at her parents’ house in northwest Georgia. 

    YOU MAY LIKE

    © 2019 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy