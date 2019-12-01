Players, Fans Brawl After UNLV Upsets Nevada

David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

A fight broke out between players and fans joined in during an overtime contest between UNLV and Nevada on Saturday evening.

The commotion began following UNLV's game-winning touchdown by Steve Jenkins. The Rebels started to celebrate in front of Nevada's Mackay Stadium crowd, while the Wolf Pack's Austin Arnold appears to throw the first punch or shove on UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While the brawl made its way toward the south end zone, a fan in the crowd yanked a helmet off a UNLV player's head. Words continued to be exchanged between players and fans as the melee was broken up.

In the video, fans can be seen throwing objects from the crowd onto the field. One journalist was reportedly hit in the head with a full bottle of soda and experienced ringing in her ear as a result.

Following the brawls, a joint statement was released by Nevada AD Doug Knuth and UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois acknowledging the situation. Both schools are examining video from the incident and are working with the Reno Police Department to review both the actions on the field and in the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tensions were high following the conclusion of the rivalry game, as Nevada was held from its first eight-win season in nine years and UNLV won its second straight Freemont Cannon.

The game was the last for UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, who was fired earlier this week after five seasons with the program.