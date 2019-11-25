Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV coach Tony Sanchez has been fired after five seasons in charge of the football program

The school announced Monday that it is parting ways with Sanchez after this season, which wraps up with UNLV facing rival Nevada for the Fremont Cannon on Saturday. UNLV said it will immediately begin searching for a new coach.

Sanchez made the leap to the college ranks when he was hired by UNLV in December 2014 after six years as the coach at Las Vegas prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School. Sanchez is 19-40 at UNLV, including 3-8 this season.

UNLV credited Sanchez for his fundraising efforts that helped in the construction of the $34 million Fertitta Football Complex, which opened on campus this fall.

“We appreciate everything that Tony has done for our university and football program,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement.