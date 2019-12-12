Holly Hart/AP/Shutterstock

College basketball referee Lewis Garrison was forced to leave Illinois's upset of No. 5 Michigan after being hit in the head by Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn.

After successfully completing an and-one play under the basket, Cockburn pumped his arm in celebration of the late-game play. Without the freshman seeing, Garrison came up from behind the basket and made contact with Cockburn's arm.

After being hit in the head, Garrison remained on the floor on his hands and knees with his head down. Cockburn was concerned for him and immediately attempted to help him up.

Garrison left the contest with just over three minutes left in the game. Illinois held on to defeat Michigan, 71–62. Cockburn finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

After reportedly being cleared by Illinois team doctors, Garrison went to the hospital for "precautionary reasons," per 247Sports's Jeremy Werner.