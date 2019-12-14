The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET in New York City.

Three quarterbacks are among the list of four finalists–LSU's Joe Burrow, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, along with Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young.

For weeks, Burrow has been the heavy favorite to win the award. This season, he tallied 4,715 yards with 48 touchdowns with the highest pass completion percentage in the nation (77.9). He shattered single-season school records for passing touchdowns (41) and yards (4,014) while throwing just six interceptions.

After transferring to Ohio State this season, Fields recorded 2,953 yards with 40 touchdowns and one interception during the Buckeyes' 13–0 season. His teammate Young dominated the football landscape while leading the nation in sacks (16.5) and forced fumbles (7). Young capped off his season by winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the nation's top defensive player, on Monday night.

Hurts also transferred this year to spend his senior season at Oklahoma, where he put up a career-high 3,634 yards with 32 TDs and seven interceptions. He also added 1,255 rushing yards and 18 scores.

Saturday night's Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN and be streamed on WatchESPN.