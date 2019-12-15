Seton Hall guard Myles Powell suffered a "pretty bad" concussion in the Pirates' loss to Rutgers on Saturday and will remain sidelined for the team's game against No. 4 Maryland on Thursday, coach Kevin Willard announced.

Powell sustained the injury after taking a charge and hitting his head on the hardwood in the first half. After he got up, Powell ran into teammate Tyrese Samuel.

"He asked me during the game, 'Why are we practicing at Rutgers?,'" Willard said on AM970. "We sat down and his eyes kind of rolled into the back of his head, it just hit him with a wave."

Willard added that Powell was starting to "come through" after the game ended.

Due to the NCAA concussion protocol, Powell will not be ready in time to face Maryland on Thursday. He will be evaluated in three days, Willard said, where his status can be further determined.

"We'll see what happens after Maryland," Willard said.

Seton Hall, 6-4, had already lost its second-leading scorer heading into Saturday, as forward Sandro Mamukelashvili remained sidelined with a fractured wrist suffered on Dec. 8 against Iowa State.

An All-American candidate and Seton Hall's leading scorer, Powell stands at sixth in the nation in scoring with 22.9 points per game. He also sprained his ankle earlier this season but did not miss significant time.