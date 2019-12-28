LSU running back Clyde Edwards Helaire "will play in a limited role" in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma on Saturday, ESPN's Marcus Spears reported on the SEC Network.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury at practice on Dec. 17 and was expected early on to miss the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Spears said the Tigers want to test the running back's abilities rather then sitting him ahead of the national championship, which LSU will advance to if it beats the Sooners. The national title game is on Jan. 13.

LSU Radio's Gordy Rush reported that LSU would only put Edwards-Helaire in the game "for emergency use." The running back took the field for warmups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, Orgeron said the junior running back had yet to practice but thought he could play against the Sooners.

"Do I think he plays? Yeah," Orgeron said. "How much he plays, I don't know."

Orgeron added that Edwards-Helaire felt sore after an individual workout on Thursday and that the team wasn't sure if he could cut on his injured hamstring.

Edwards-Helaire is the Tigers' leading rusher and has put up 1,290 yards with 16 touchdowns in 13 games this season.

No. 1 LSU will take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.