Oklahoma's Brendan Radley-Hiles Ejected For Targeting

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma's defense entered Saturday's Peach Bowl College Football Playoff game against LSU shorthanded. The unit's depth was slashed even more when starting nickel cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles was ejected for targeting with 13:24 to go in the second quarter.

Radley-Hiles launched into LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was active in Saturday's first College Football Playoff game despite dealing with a hamstring.

Before the penalty, the Sooners' defense was already struggling to stop Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. LSU scored its fourth TD of the first half just plays after Radley-Hiles' ejection to extend its lead to 28-7.

LSU extended its lead to 35-7 one drive later in a record-breaking first half.