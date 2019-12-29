LSU OL Adrian Magee Sends Tweet Out During Halftime of College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Oklahoma

Clearly LSU guard Adrian Magee felt comfortable with the Tigers' 49-14 halftime lead.

The senior offensive lineman appeared to go on Twitter during halftime, quote-tweeting a comment from former LSU running back and current Washington Redskins back Derrius Guice.

Guice wrote that the Tigers had "the best offense in college football history," to which Magee responded, "Thanks bro"

Magee also liked a few other tweets.

The senior from Franklinton, La., had a busy first half, switching from left guard to right early in the first quarter after LSU's Damien Lewis suffered a lower-body injury. Magee was second-team All-SEC this season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, Magee and the rest of the Tigers' offense had a record-setting first half against Oklahoma. Burrow broke all kinds of records, including passing TDs in a College Football Playoff game and most single-game passing TDs in LSU history.

The Tigers scored only seven points in the third quarter, but still led 56-21 after 45 minutes of action.