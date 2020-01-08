Roy Williams had some harsh words regarding his program after North Carolina's 96–83 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday. Williams said this year's Tar Heels squad is "the least gifted team I've ever coached in the time that I've been back here."

North Carolina fell to 8–6 in 2019–20 with Sunday's loss. Williams & Co. have dropped five of their last seven games, including losses to Final Four contenders Virginia, Ohio State and Gonzaga.

"We stunk, OK. We were not very good," Williams said on his radio show Roy Williams Live on Monday. "The crazy thing about it is, our team, and we've had some very gifted teams, this is not a very gifted team. It's just not."

The Tar Heels lost three players from last year's roster who were first-round picks in the 2019 NBA draft. Forward Cameron Johnson led North Carolina with 16.9 points per game before being selected No. 11, while point Coby White went No. 7 to the Bulls. North Carolina added five-star point guard Cole Anthony in the class of 2019, but Anthony was ruled out indefinitely with a knee injury on Dec. 15.

North Carolina will look to earn its first win of ACC play against Pitt on Wednesday. Tip-off from the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. is slated for 7 p.m. ET.