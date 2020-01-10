Washington guard Quade Green has been ruled academically ineligible, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

However, it is possible, according to Goodman, that Green returns to the court this season as the school's quarter ends in March, meaning the Kentucky transfer could re-gain eligibility before postseason play if his academic situation changes.

Green is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season for the 11-4 Huskies. He has started 14 of the Huskies’ 15 games this year.

In his absence, freshman Jaden McDaniels and sophomore Elijah Hardy are likely to see an uptick in minutes, especially if Green is sidelined for an extended period of time.

Green transferred to Washington after playing two seasons with John Calipari and the Wildcats.

A five-star prospect coming out of Philadelphia's Neumann Goretti High School, Green was ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2017 class when he signed with Calipari's team over Duke, Syracuse, Temple and Villanova.

He started 13 of the first 15 games of his collegiate career, but was eventually benched in the middle of his freshman season for fellow first-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has since moved on to the NBA.

During his sophomore season, Green appeared in only nine games, averaging 17.8 minutes and eight points per contest.

The Huskies made the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2011.

Washington plays at Stanford Thursday night before heading to Berkeley for a conference road game against Cal on Saturday.