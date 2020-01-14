President Trump Met With Cheers Before National Anthem at National Championship

President Trump was met with cheers alongside First Lady Melania Trump at the College Football Playoff national championship in New Orleans on Monday night.

Trump waved to the crowd before brief chants of "USA" broke out in the crowd. The President and First Lady then lined up for the National Anthem, performed by recording artist Lauren Daigle.

President Trump called LSU head coach Ed Orgeron after the Tigers' win over Oklahoma in the playoff semifinal on Dec. 28. He has also attended the Army-Navy game for two straight years. Trump administered the coin toss in Navy's win on Dec. 14.

Trump previously attended Alabama's win over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship.