Bill Self on Kansas–Kansas State Brawl: We Will Accept Responsibility for the Role in Which We Played

Kansas head coach Bill Self has yet to come to a conclusion on penalties and discipline regarding the brawl that erupted at the end of the Kansas–Kansas State basketball game Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

The fight broke out, and Kansas's Silvio De Sousa and Kansas State's James Love appeared to be the most heated since the Kansas big man blocked a shot in the final second and then stood over Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon at the baseline. De Sousa picked up a stool that he seemingly intended to throw before it was pulled away by assistant coach Jerrance Howard.

Self told reporters on the Big 12 teleconference that he has reviewed footage from all angles of the brawl. Self and Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber were lined up to shake hands after the game when the incident started.

"There will be consequences and there will be penalties," Self said. "I’m not at liberty nor do I know at this particular moment what will be appropriate at this time because we are still in the process of discussing it.”

Kansas won the game 81–60. The Jayhawks will host Tennessee on Saturday. Kansas and Kansas State will not play each other again until the end of February.