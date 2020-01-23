Shareef O'Neal Announces Transfer From UCLA

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Redshirt freshman Shareef O'Neal announced that he is transferring from UCLA on Wednesday evening.

"My parents have always taught me that transparency is the best form of communication," O'Neal wrote in a statement on social media. "It is in this spirit that I announced today my departure from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)."

O'Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, played in 13 games for the Bruins this season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds on 32.1% shooting in 10.2 minutes.

The forward missed the 2018-19 season after he underwent surgery for a heart condition and took a medical redshirt. UCLA doctors discovered the heart issue during a routine checkup with O'Neal before the season.

"A part of my heart will always be at UCLA figuratively and literally," O'Neal wrote. "I'm looking forward to the next chapter, wherever that may be."

The UCLA Bruins hold a 9-9 record on the season and are tied for seventh in the Pac-12.