Roy Williams: Cole Anthony May Play vs. Boston College on Saturday

Author:
Publish date:

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams left the door open to the possibility that Cole Anthony may play on Saturday against Boston College.

Anthony underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee on Dec. 16. He has missed 11 games.

"If he feels alright tomorrow when we come in for shoot around there's a probability that we play him tomorrow," Williams told reporters.

Anthony was part of the team's practice on Thursday and participated in five-on-five with contact.

North Carolina is 4–7 without Anthony. He is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on the season.

Saturday's game against Boston College will tip-off at 6 p.m. from the Dean E. Smith Center.

YOU MAY LIKE