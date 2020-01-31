Roy Williams: Cole Anthony May Play vs. Boston College on Saturday

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams left the door open to the possibility that Cole Anthony may play on Saturday against Boston College.

Anthony underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee on Dec. 16. He has missed 11 games.

"If he feels alright tomorrow when we come in for shoot around there's a probability that we play him tomorrow," Williams told reporters.

Anthony was part of the team's practice on Thursday and participated in five-on-five with contact.

North Carolina is 4–7 without Anthony. He is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on the season.

Saturday's game against Boston College will tip-off at 6 p.m. from the Dean E. Smith Center.