No. 16 Butler Falls to Providence to Continue Crazy Day in Big East

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — Luwane Pipkins scored 22 points and made six consecutive free throws in the final minute Saturday to help Providence hold on for a 65-61 victory over No. 16 Butler.

The Friars (12-10, 5-4 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating a ranked team for the first time since March 19, 2018. It was also their first road win over a team in the AP Top 25 since Feb. 22, 2017.

Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points and Justin Tucker had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (17-5, 5-4). Butler has lost two of its last three home games.

The Friars made a lineup change to slow down Butler and it worked perfectly. Defensively, Providence jammed up the middle and still had enough speed on the perimeter to prevent Butler’s shooters from getting many open looks.

After going 5 of 17 from the field and committing 10 turnovers in the first half, Butler charged back from an eight-point second-half deficit to take a 43-41 lead with 12:02 to play.

But the Friars answered with six straight and never trailed again.

David Duke’s putback finally gave Providence a 58-54 cushion with 2:22 left — and Pipkins closed it out.