Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is stepping down from his role, he announced Tuesday.

“After much reflection and discussion with my family, I feel that it is now time for change as we enter into a new decade of Michigan State Football,” Dantonio said in a statement.

Dantonio, 63, has been the head coach of the Spartans for the past 13 seasons, accumulating a record of 114–57. MSU won three Big Ten titles under his leadership.

Dantonio’s announcement comes less than one day after details of a lawsuit alleging he committed NCAA violations were made public.

Attorneys for former Michigan State recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell filed court documents Thursday saying Dantonio may have “revealed major NCAA violations” and may have perjured himself in a deposition. (Blackwell is currently suing Dantonio and other Michigan State officials for wrongful termination and unlawful arrest.) Details of those potential NCAA violations were revealed in court documents filed Monday night by one of Blackwell’s lawyers.

The alleged violations include arranging jobs for players’ parents and illegal off-campus recruiting visits by Blackwell. Dantonio denies any wrongdoing.

Dantonio's decision to step down comes one day before National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

Mike Tressel, Michigan State’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, will serve as the interim coach while the school searches for a replacement. He is the nephew of former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel.