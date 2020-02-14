Eastern Kentucky linebacker Michael Harris was arrested earlier this week after nearly body-slamming a police officer in Grove City, Ohio to the pavement. Harris is facing a felony assault charge, per police reports, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Harris has been suspended from the team and all football related activities, according to a statement Thursday afternoon from EKU to ESPN. Harris was a redshirt freshman at Auburn last year, playing in 11 games. He transferred from Auburn last month.

In a dash-cam video recorded from a police car, Harris appears to confront one officer while another stands by. After the two officers engage physically with Harris, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Harris can be seen grabbing one of the male officers around the waist and lifting him up above his shoulders, before falling on top of the officer.

As of Thursday afternoon, Harris was still in custody at the Franklin County Jail, the same jail which has been housing a pair of now-former Ohio State football players accused of rape and kidnapping.

“When the facts are established, and the investigation complete,” the school said in a statement. “Eastern Kentucky University and EKU Athletics will decide how to move forward responsibly.”

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, authorities were called to a business where an employee said that Harris wouldn’t leave, was being “aggressive” and “did not seem to be ‘all there.’”

Police reportedly said the officer who fell to the pavement with Harris avoided major injury.