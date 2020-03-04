During Josh Speidel's senior year of high school, the the former prep basketball standout suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident. Five years later, Speidel, now a senior on Vermont's basketball team, achieved a career highlight.

For the first time in his collegiate career, Speidel started a game for the Catamounts, doing so on Vermont's Senior Night vs. Albany. And just seconds into the game, Speidel registered his first career points in what appeared to be an incredibly emotional moment.

"I didn't get to experience my senior night in high school, I didn't get to walk out with my parents," Speidel said before the game, per the Burlington Free Press. "I don’t think it’s hit me fully yet, but just being able to walk them out and embrace them and thank [my parents], thank coach [John Becker] for all he’s done—it will be pretty emotional. It’s hard to put into words."

Players and coaches from both Vermont and Albany hugged Speidel before he went to his bench.

Per ESPN, Speidel averaged 28 points per game as a senior at Columbus High School in Columbus, Indiana. ESPN's Myron Metcalf adds that following the crash five years ago, doctors told the Speidel family to prepare for their son to live in a "vegetative state for the rest of his life," and that he would need around-the-clock care. Speidel was in a coma for five weeks.

On Tuesday night, following Speidel's special moment, the Catamounts prevailed over Albany, 85–62. Vermont (24-7) is looking to make its third NCAA tournament in three years.

“It’s the first time in my career that I’ve been excited about an opponent scoring a basket on us,” Albany head coach Will Brown said after Monday’s practice at SEFCU Arena, per the Daily Gazette. “I’ll be rooting for him to do that.”