UConn head coach Gene Auriemma isn't a fan of the American Athletic Conference's rule requesting that team's forgo postgame handshake lines to protect themselves from possibly spreading coronavirus.

"The conference has a policy that you can't shake hands after games. Well, we did today anyway," Auriemma said. "Our men played Houston the other day. They sweated [sic] on each other for two hours and then they weren't allowed to shake hands."

UConn defeated South Florida 79-38 on Sunday to advance to the American Conference Tournament championship. Forward Megan Walker scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds while guard Christyn Williams added 15 points of her own.

"Our assistant, Sarah, her son is a wrestler," he added. "They wrestled for I don't know how long on this dirty mat and they go, 'no shaking hands.' I mean, come on ... Don't get me started."

As of Friday evening, there were more than 100,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide in at least 83 different counties, including more than 200 confirmed cases in the United States. The death toll stemming from the virus has surpassed 3,000.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China, late last year and quickly spread across the world. The illness affects the respiratory tract and can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing and contact with those infected. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

As a result, teams, leagues and governing bodies throughout sports have responded in countless ways to the public health crisis.

The 28-3 Huskies haven't dominated college basketball this season the way they have in some recent years, but they will have still a chance to win their conference tournament on Monday.

Auriemma's team is hopeful that his team's handshake line follows yet another conference title. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.