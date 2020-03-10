Gambling guru Frankie Taddeo outlines what you need to know ahead of the Atlantic 10 basketball tournament.

Dayton dominated the Atlantic 10 in the regular season, and the oddsmakers over at the Westgate SuperBook Las Vegas have made it strong prohibitive favorites to now roll through the conference tournament. The Flyers, who went 18-0 SU in conference, are now the No. 3 team in the country with a 29-2 overall record.

Dayton is on a 20-game winning streak behind arguably the best player in the nation in forward Obi Tobbin (20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg). Tobbin is a highlight reel waiting to happen and with so much attention drawn down low, it has opened things up for guard Jalen Crutcher (15.1 PPG) to step up and knock down open looks on the outside.

No. 2 seed Richmond, which is the second choice in the betting at odds of 7/1, enters on a four-game winning streak, winning nine of its last 10 games. Rhode Island, which grabbed the No. 3 seed, is trending in the wrong direction after dropping four of its last seven games. A true sleeper could very well be Saint Louis, which possesses one of the strongest backcourts in the conference in Jordan Goodwin (15.5 ppg) and Javonte Perkins (15.0 ppg).

The Atlantic 10 regular season champion over the past 14 years has burned bettors, winning just twice over that span. However, the wiseguys out in Vegas are not willing to step out in front of the Dayton train.

Although Rhode Island (10/1), Saint Louis (10/1) and Duquesne (30/1) offer intriguing value, Toppin is just too good to fade. Although this conference tends to shock and surprise bettors with a team from left field, the sharps just do not see it this year. In all honesty, the one-two combo of Toppin and Crutcher rivals what we see with top-ranked Kansas and its dynamic duo of Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.

According to KenPom rankings, Dayton would be no less than a 13.5-point favorite over its three biggest threats in Saint Louis, Rhode Island and Duquesne on a neutral court. If that's the case, don’t be afraid to lay the discounted juice now, as opposed to what moneyline bettors will likely face on Sunday morning on a double-digit favorite in the championship game. The Flyers, who opened at -150, have seen such strong steam that the odds have now grown to -230.

Pick: Dayton (-230)

TEAM ODDS Dayton -230 Richmond +700 Rhode Island +1000 Saint Louis +1000 Davidson +1800 VCU +3000 Duquesne +3000 St. Bonaventure +6000 UMass +10000 George Mason +10000 La Salle +30000 George Washington +50000 Fordham +100000 St. Joseph's +100000

Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament Schedule

Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York

First round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 George Mason vs. No. 13 St. Joseph's | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 George Washington vs. No. 14 Fordham | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 UMass vs. No. 9 VCU | 11 a.m. ET | NBC Sports

Game 4: No. 5 St. Bonaventure vs. Game 1 winner | 1:30 p.m. ET | NBC Sports

Game 5: No. 7 Davidson vs. No. 10 La Salle | 5 p.m. ET | NBC Sports

Game 6: No. 6 Duquesne vs. Game 1 winner| 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC Sports

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Dayton vs. Game 3 winner | 11 a.m. ET | NBC Sports

Game 8: No. 4 St. Louis vs. Game 4 winner | 1:30 p.m. ET | NBC Sports

Game 9: No. 2 Richmond vs. Game 5 winner | 5 p.m. ET | NBC Sports

Game 10: No. 3 Rhode Island vs. Game 6 winner | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC Sports

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 12 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

Championship Game — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 12 p.m. ET | CBS

