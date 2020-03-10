2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament Betting Odds and Pick
Dayton dominated the Atlantic 10 in the regular season, and the oddsmakers over at the Westgate SuperBook Las Vegas have made it strong prohibitive favorites to now roll through the conference tournament. The Flyers, who went 18-0 SU in conference, are now the No. 3 team in the country with a 29-2 overall record.
Dayton is on a 20-game winning streak behind arguably the best player in the nation in forward Obi Tobbin (20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg). Tobbin is a highlight reel waiting to happen and with so much attention drawn down low, it has opened things up for guard Jalen Crutcher (15.1 PPG) to step up and knock down open looks on the outside.
No. 2 seed Richmond, which is the second choice in the betting at odds of 7/1, enters on a four-game winning streak, winning nine of its last 10 games. Rhode Island, which grabbed the No. 3 seed, is trending in the wrong direction after dropping four of its last seven games. A true sleeper could very well be Saint Louis, which possesses one of the strongest backcourts in the conference in Jordan Goodwin (15.5 ppg) and Javonte Perkins (15.0 ppg).
The Atlantic 10 regular season champion over the past 14 years has burned bettors, winning just twice over that span. However, the wiseguys out in Vegas are not willing to step out in front of the Dayton train.
Although Rhode Island (10/1), Saint Louis (10/1) and Duquesne (30/1) offer intriguing value, Toppin is just too good to fade. Although this conference tends to shock and surprise bettors with a team from left field, the sharps just do not see it this year. In all honesty, the one-two combo of Toppin and Crutcher rivals what we see with top-ranked Kansas and its dynamic duo of Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.
According to KenPom rankings, Dayton would be no less than a 13.5-point favorite over its three biggest threats in Saint Louis, Rhode Island and Duquesne on a neutral court. If that's the case, don’t be afraid to lay the discounted juice now, as opposed to what moneyline bettors will likely face on Sunday morning on a double-digit favorite in the championship game. The Flyers, who opened at -150, have seen such strong steam that the odds have now grown to -230.
Pick: Dayton (-230)
|TEAM
|ODDS
Dayton
-230
Richmond
+700
Rhode Island
+1000
Saint Louis
+1000
Davidson
+1800
VCU
+3000
Duquesne
+3000
St. Bonaventure
+6000
UMass
+10000
George Mason
+10000
La Salle
+30000
George Washington
+50000
Fordham
+100000
St. Joseph's
+100000
Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook
2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament Schedule
Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York
First round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 12 George Mason vs. No. 13 St. Joseph's | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Game 2: No. 11 George Washington vs. No. 14 Fordham | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 8 UMass vs. No. 9 VCU | 11 a.m. ET | NBC Sports
Game 4: No. 5 St. Bonaventure vs. Game 1 winner | 1:30 p.m. ET | NBC Sports
Game 5: No. 7 Davidson vs. No. 10 La Salle | 5 p.m. ET | NBC Sports
Game 6: No. 6 Duquesne vs. Game 1 winner| 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC Sports
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: No. 1 Dayton vs. Game 3 winner | 11 a.m. ET | NBC Sports
Game 8: No. 4 St. Louis vs. Game 4 winner | 1:30 p.m. ET | NBC Sports
Game 9: No. 2 Richmond vs. Game 5 winner | 5 p.m. ET | NBC Sports
Game 10: No. 3 Rhode Island vs. Game 6 winner | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC Sports
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 12 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 2:30 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network
Championship Game — Sunday, March 15
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 12 p.m. ET | CBS
The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 38-13-1 ATS (75%) run on all released plays. The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated was on point going a perfect 7-0 ATS in the NFL Playoffs, culminating with a winning selection of Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. Since November, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks. Be sure to follow here at SI Gambling for the best, proven wiseguy action throughout March Madness!
MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:
2020 SEC Tournament Betting Odds & Pick
2020 ACC Tournament Betting Odds & Pick