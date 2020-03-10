Gambling guru Frankie Taddeo outlines what you need to know ahead of the Big 12 basketball tournament.

The 2020 Big 12 Men’s basketball tournament will get underway on Wednesday from the Spirit Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The No. 1 ranked team in the country, the Kansas Jayhawks, earned the top seed in this year’s Big 12 tournament by two games over the Baylor Baylors and by eight games over Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Bears grabbed the No. 2 seed and by virtue of tiebreakers, Oklahoma slides in as the No. 3 seed with West Virginia dropping to the sixth seed.

Bill Self’s club looked like it was going to play second fiddle to Baylor in the Big 12 conference after losing at home to the Bears back on January 11 as 8-point home favorites. Instead, the Jayhawks have ripped off 16 consecutive victories and took over the No. 1 ranking in the nation. Kansas clinched their 15th regular season title in the past 16 years thanks to the potency of arguably the best two-man combo in the country in point guard Devon Dotson (18.2 PPG) and center Uboka Azubuike (13.7 PPG, 10.4 REB, 2.6 BLK).

Although Baylor is the only Big 12 team to beat Kansas, they have shown that they can’t be trusted in close games due to their free-throw shooting woes. In addition, the Bears enter the tournament trending in the wrong direction, losing three of their last five games.

Although they are not being offered by sportsbooks at desirable plus-odds, the wiseguys out in Vegas see Kansas as the play to win the Big 12 tournament at -130. With Baylor’s inconsistency at the charity stripe and the strength of Dotson running the show and Azubuike owning the paint, the Jayhawks are just loaded to fade.

According to the KenPom rankings, should Kansas face Baylor in the championship game they would be no less than a 5.5-point favorite on a neutral court. If either No. 6 West Virginia or No. 3 Oklahoma were to advance from the bottom portion of the bracket, Kansas would be sizable double-digit favorites. Clearly, the moneyline in either of those three matchups would be far greater than the -130 price bettors can get behind now prior to the start of the tournament, making Rock Chalk one of the strongest values of any conference tournament options this week.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks (-130)

Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds:

TEAM ODDS Kansas -130 Baylor +300 Texas Tech +700 West Virginia +800 Oklahoma +1600 Oklahoma State +4000 Texas +4000 TCU +20000 Kansas State +30000 Iowa State +50000

Odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook

2020 Big 12 Tournament Schedule

Location: Sprint Center — Kansas City

First round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State | 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Game 2: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech | 11:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia| 8 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN2

Semi-finals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN2

Championship Game — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN

The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 38-13-1 ATS (75%) run on all released plays. The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated was on point going a perfect 7-0 ATS in the NFL Playoffs, culminating with a winning selection of Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. Since November, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks. Be sure to follow here at SI Gambling for the best, proven wiseguy action throughout March Madness!

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

2020 SEC Tournament Betting Odds & Pick

2020 ACC Tournament Betting Odds & Pick

2020 Big East Conference Tournament Betting Odds & Pick