"One Shining Moment" won't get its time in the spotlight this April, as the NCAA's cancellation of March Madness means the annual compilation of the sights and sounds of the NCAA tournament won't have a 2020 version.

The montage, which typically debuts after the confetti falls and a new national champion is crowned, is a fan favorite every year, and a great way to look back at the best moments of that year's tourney.

But not even a canceled NCAA tournament can rob us of the annual tradition—it's just in a different form than usual. On what would've been Selection Sunday, Stadium college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman sent out a call to teams around the country:

The call was quickly heeded by many programs, and the trend has spread from everyone like expected No. 1 overall seed Kansas to mid-major Cinderella hopefuls.

We've rounded up some of the best ones below.

Michigan State

Kansas

Baylor

Richmond

Winthrop

Indiana

Hofstra

Utah State

Illinois

Butler