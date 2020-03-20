The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving a serious void in the sports calendar.

March weekends that are traditionally full of upsets and buzzer-beaters are now devoid of live sports altogether as health officials encourage people to self-quarantine and socially distance during the pandemic.

But on Friday, CBS Sports Network announced it will air classic tournament games this weekend and next week. Famous matchups from the 20th century will air on CBS Sports on Saturday, and more recent contests will air on Sunday. Even without live games, the weekend can still be filled with nail-biters and thrilling endings.

As for this season, college basketball won't crown a champion, though the Associated Press did release its final rankings of 2019-20 on Wednesday. Kansas finished No. 1 in the nation, followed by Gonzaga and Dayton.

NBC Sports Washington, meanwhile, is taking a different approach with delayed Capitals and Wizards games: The network is airing video game simulations.