Quinnipiac graduate transfer Kevin Marfo has committed to Texas A&M and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season, the forward announced Saturday.

During the 2019-20 season, Marfo led the country in rebounding with an average of 13.3 rebounds per game. The redshirt junior added 10.2 points per game and recorded 17 double-doubles in a 15-15 season for Quinnipiac.

Texas A&M, Penn State, Minnesota, St. John's and VCU were among Marfo's final five schools, according to All Facts Media. Marfo originally announced that he was placing his name in the transfer portal on March 14.

In his announcement, Marfo mentioned his relationship with coach Buzz Williams as a factor in his decision.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for me to...develop as a man, to develop as a basketball player, and I think that's what makes the most sense," Marfo said. "That's why I can't wait for it, the excitement is real."

A 6-foot, 9-inch forward, Marfo was named to the 2019-20 All-MAAC second team. He spent his freshman season with George Washington before transferring to Quinnipiac and sitting out the 2017-18 season. In 2018-19, he averaged 5.4 points and 7.5 rebounds while largely coming off the bench.

Marfo will add size to an Aggies team that is losing senior forward Josh Nebo, who averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The team ranked fourth-to-last in the SEC with 34.0 rebounds per game last season.

Texas A&M finished the 2019-20 season with a 16-14 overall record and 10-8 in SEC play.