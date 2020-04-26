Tulane junior guard Teshaun Hightower was arrested and charged with murder Saturday in connection with a homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia, that took place earlier in April.

Hightower is being held in the Henry County Jail without bail, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. His charges include felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and battery. His court appearance was scheduled for Sunday morning. No bond amount was listed, according to Della Hasselle and Amie Just of The New Orleans Advocate.

The victim in the case is 24-year-old Devante Anthony Long. The incident occurred at an apartment complex the morning of April 8, when police responded to a call that a person had been shot. Long later died at a hospital.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Henry County Police Department named five others as being involved in the homicide: Jeffrey Hightower, Kelvonie Burney, Tyreek Farmer, Tobias Gresham and Antonie Gresham.

Tulane dismissed Hightower from the team on Sunday, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Hightower spent his first two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Tulane prior to this season. A native of Lithonia, Georgia, he played in 30 games for Tulane in 2019-20, averaging team-high 15.9 points per game. He had declared for the NBA draft on April 18, 10 days after Long was killed.