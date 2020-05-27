Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung announced his decision to transfer to Texas Tech University on Wednesday.

McClung stated his intention to transfer from the Hoyas and withdraw his name from the NBA draft on May 13. The guard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his two years at Georgetown before his sophomore season was cut short due to a foot injury.

Prior to choosing Texas Tech, McClung narrowed down his decision to Auburn, Memphis, USC, Brigham Young, Arkansas, Wake Forest and the Red Raiders.

McClung has reportedly filed a waiver to become immediately eligible, but he currently joins Jamarius Burton from Wichita State as the second Texas Tech transfer to sit out next season. The two will be eligible to play in 2021-22.

Before McClung announced his decision to leave Georgetown, coach Patrick Ewing said on a podcast that the guard was returning to the Hoyas for his junior season. Ewing later said he was "disappointed" when he learned of McClung's decision but wished him luck.

"It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown," McClung told ESPN earlier this month. "I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn't. I'm looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed."

As he tested the NBA draft waters, McClung interviewed with 11 teams and had five additional meetings scheduled before he decided to transfer, his agent Daniel Hazan said. He reportedly received a "significant amount of feedback from NBA executives" in order to improve.

Texas Tech finished the 2019-20 season with an 18-13 overall record, including 9-9 in the Big 12.