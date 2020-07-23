Former Wake Forest Assistant Coach Jamill Jones Sentenced to Three Years Probation for Fatal Punch

Former Wake Forest assistant men's basketball coach Jamill Jones was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation after he fatally punched a man in New York City in August 2018.

Jones also was fined $1,000 and must complete 1,500 hours of community service.

In February, a Queens criminal court found Jones guilty of the misdemeanor assault that killed 35-year-old Sandor Szabo. Jones faced up to a year in prison.

Authorities said Szabo banged on the window of Jones' SUV in the early of August 5, 2018.

ARMSTRONG: One Striking Moment: The Infinite Ripples of a College Coach's Single Deadly Swing

Jones exited his car, punched Szabo and sped off. Less than 15 minutes later, Szabo was rushed by ambulance over the Queensborough Bridge to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead two days later.

Following the incident, Jones was placed on leave by Wake Forest and later resigned.

Szabo was visiting New York from Boca Raton, Fla.

The altercation was the subject of Sports Illustrated's Daily Cover story on March 23, 2020.