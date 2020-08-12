The Big 12 is still preparing to hold a football season in the fall of 2020. Sept. 26 has been tabbed as the intended opening day for conference play, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Non-conference play for Big 12 teams is slated to begin on either Sept. 12 or Sept. 19, per Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. Each Big 12 team is expected to play one non-conference game and nine conference games in 2020.

The Big 12 opted to continue pursuing a 2020 season on Tuesday night. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have both opted to cancel fall sports in 2020, while the SEC and ACC are still planning to conduct their fall seasons.

The 2020 Big 12 Championship is currently slated to be played on Dec. 12, per McMurphy. The conference can reportedly start its season as late as Oct. 10 and still hold a title game on Dec. 19.

It's unclear whether fans will be in attendance for Big 12 contests in 2020, though a full conference schedule is intended to be played. Texas and Oklahoma are currently scheduled to hold their annual neutral-site contest on Oct. 10 as the two programs square off in Dallas.

Oklahoma has won the Big 12 for five straight seasons. 2014 marks the last time the Sooners did not earn at least a share of the conference championship.