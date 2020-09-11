Report: Memphis-Houston Game in Jeopardy After COVID-19 Outbreak

The University of Memphis' game against the University of Houston is in jeopardy of being postponed or canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tigers' program, according to the Commercial Appeal's Evan Barnes and Mark Giannotto.

The game was scheduled for September 18.

Per the Commercial Appeal, at least 20 people within the program have tested positive for COVID-19 and "at least another people" are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

According to the paper, the outbreak has been attributed to a party bus that members of the team were on last Saturday after the program's win over Arkansas State.

Memphis won its season opener last weekend, 34-27.

The reported outbreak in the Tigers' program comes as schools around the country are grappling with an uptick of COVID-19 cases. As noted Friday by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, seven of the top eight states in highest infection rates are home to at least one SEC team, according to date from the CDC, and nine of the league’s 14 college towns are producing enough cases daily to be deemed sites with “uncontrollable spread,” according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

In the Big 12, four of the conference's 10 college towns are generating a daily infection rate of at least 50 positive confirmed cases.

Earlier this week, Baylor's season opener against Louisiana Tech on September 12 was postponed because of an outbreak at Louisiana Tech. Oklahoma State was forced to delay its season-opener against Tulsa after health concerns. TCU's September 11 season-opener against SMU was also postponed after a positive test within the TCU program.