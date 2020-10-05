Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Monday.

The athletic department said Sumlin received the positive test after it recently administered COVID-19 testing to its staff members. Sumlin entered self-isolation immediately and is not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

Arizona determined through contact tracing that Sumlin's positive test is not related to team activities and no close contacts were identified within the football program.

"My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months," Sumlin said in a statement. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on handwashing, physical distancing and face coverings.

"I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on the field in time to begin preparing for the season."

Arizona plans to start its camp this Friday and will continue its ramp-up activities this week with Sumlin in isolation. The Pac-12 plans to hold a shortened seven-game conference-only schedule following the league's recent reversal to play football this fall.

The Wildcats will kick off their season at Utah on Nov. 7.

News of Sumlin's positive test comes just hours after legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat that he tested positive for COVID-19. Bowden, who turns 91 next month, said he is not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus and is the only person in his household to test positive.