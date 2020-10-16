SEC Alters Schedule as Programs Deal With COVID-19 Postponements

On Friday, the SEC announced a bevy of changes to the conference's schedule after the postponement of two games that were originally slated for Oct. 17.

The postponements of the Vanderbilt-Missouri and Florida-LSU games that were supposed to be played on Saturday necessitated a re-shuffling of the deck. The changes are as follows:

Vanderbilt at Missouri : Moved from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12. Time and network are TBD

: Moved from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12. Time and network are TBD LSU at Florida : Moved from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12. Time and network are TBD

: Moved from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12. Time and network are TBD South Carolina at LSU : Remains on Oct. 24, changes time to 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

: Remains on Oct. 24, changes time to 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Georgia at Kentucky : Moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. ET on SEC Network

: Moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. ET on SEC Network Missouri at Florida : Moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network Alternate

: Moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network Alternate Kentucky at Missouri: Moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network

The announcement comes on the same day the SEC reportedly fined three schools—Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee—for failing to adhere to the conference's COVID-19 protocols. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork confirmed the Aggies' fine to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, while sources said Ole Miss and Tennessee were also disciplined.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had previously sent a memo to schools last week saying their conference revenue distribution would be docked $100,000 for each week that they did not follow the protocols.

"Do not relax—and do not let those around you relax—because of a few weeks of success," Sankey reportedly wrote in the memo.