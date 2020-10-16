Source: SEC Fined At Least Three Schools for Not Following Proper COVID-19 Protocols

The SEC has fined at least three schools for not adhering to proper COVID-19 protocols, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork confirmed the Aggies' fine to Dellenger, while sources said Ole Miss and Tennessee were also disciplined.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey previously sent a memo to schools last week saying their conference revenue distribution would be docked $100,000 for each week that they did not follow the protocols.

"Do not relax—and do not let those around you relax—because of a few weeks of success," Sankey reportedly wrote in the memo.

The SEC has experienced a rocky week that saw two games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Saturday's Vanderbilt vs. Missouri and Florida vs. LSU games were moved to December after the number of cases within the Commodores and Gators' programs spiked. The decision to reschedule Florida and LSU's matchup came only days after coach Dan Mullen talked about wanting to pack 90,000 fans at "The Swamp" to create a stronger home-field advantage against the Tigers.

On Wednesday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said his team is dealing with an outbreak but refused to say how many players would miss time. The team had not registered a positive test in the last four weeks.

The SEC was further rocked the same day when Alabama head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne announced that they tested positive for COVID-19. The Crimson Tide will still play Georgia on Saturday night, and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is overseeing preparations at the team complex while Saban works from home.