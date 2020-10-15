Multiple SEC schools will lose conference revenue for failing to follow proper COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent a memo to schools last week saying their conference revenue distribution will be docked $100,000 for each week that they did not adhere to the protocols, reports Scarborough.

"Do not relax–and do not let those around you relax–because of a few weeks of success," Sankey reportedly wrote in the memo.

The SEC has experienced a rocky week that saw two games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Saturday's Vanderbilt vs. Missouri and Florida vs. LSU games were moved to December after the number of cases within the Commodores and Gators' programs spiked. The decision to reschedule Florida and LSU's matchup came only days after coach Dan Mullen talked about wanting to pack 90,000 fans at "The Swamp" to create a stronger home-field advantage against the Tigers.

The Commodores played with only 56 scholarship players in their 41–7 loss to South Carolina last weekend, and the team faced falling below the mark of 53 scholarship players recommended to take the field this week.

The SEC was further rocked when Alabama head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne announced on Wednesday that they tested positive for COVID-19. The Crimson Tide still plan to play Georgia on Saturday night, and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the team complex while Saban works from home.