Ex-Winthrop Players Accuse Gregg Marshall of Abusive Behavior

Report: Former Winthrop Players Accuse Gregg Marshall of Abusive Behavior

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation by the university for allegations of verbal and physical abuse, and Marshall's alleged behavior appears to date back before his days with the Shockers.

Multiple former Winthrop players accused Marshall of abuse during his time with the program in an article released by The Athletic. Marshall coached at Winthrop from 1998 to 2007 before joining Wichita State.

Marshall's alleged actions at Winthrop mirror many of the allegations levied against him at Wichita State. Multiple former Winthrop players claim Marshall made racist and sexist comments toward players. He also allegedly mocked a player who took prescription medication for his mental health.

Former Winthrop players also accused Marshall of putting his hands on players on multiple occasions, both during practice and off the court. Marshall allegedly grabbed a player by the shirt and threw him against a wall during his son's birthday party as just one of the multiple alleged incidents of physical abuse during Marshall's tenure.

Marshall responded to the allegations on Tuesday. 

"I acknowledge that my coaching style isn’t for everyone. I am passionate and energetic, and countless players have thrived on my programs and excelled in our team culture," Marshall told The Athletic. "I am not demeaning or abusive. I have always pledged my full-hearted commitment to my team."

"I hope that no player or coach in my program ever doubts my respect for them or my investment in their success."

Marshall was never disciplined for his alleged actions at Winthrop. He is currently under investigation at Wichita State as the school has hired law firm Tueth Keeney to conduct an internal investigation.

"The investigation is being completed in an expeditious and deliberate manner. We have received full cooperation from university staff, coaches, and current student-athletes, and Coach Gregg Marshall and support any individual who chooses to participate in order to conduct a fair, impartial and thorough investigation," Wichita State said in the statement.

Marshall has amassed a 525–204 record in 22 seasons as an NCAA head coach. He reached the Final Four with Wichita State in 2013.

