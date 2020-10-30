Swinney Leaves Door Open for Lawrence Returning to Clemson

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Dabo Swinney Would Be 'Surprised' if Trevor Lawrence Returned to Clemson

Author:
Publish date:

Clemson's Dabo Swinney weighed in on his quarterback's future on Thursday, saying he'd be "surprised" if Trevor Lawrence returned for his senior season. But like Lawrence did earlier this week, Swinney left some wiggle room in his response. 

Lawrence said to reporters earlier this week that he is open to returning to Clemson for his senior season despite being the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," Lawrence said. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

During an appearance on SiriusXM's ESPNU Radio with Mark Packer, Swinney was asked whether there was anything to read into those comments from Lawrence.

"I didn't read anything into it. Don't really care," Swinney said. "He's going to do whatever he needs to do. I'm going to save a scholarship for him just in case. I'm not real worried about it. He ain't worried about it, either. He's got one thing on his mind and that's leading the Tigers and having a great season this year. 

"We'll certainly let him stay if that's what he wants to do. But I'd be surprised if he's back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know. I didn't think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did."

Lawrence is arguably the most highly-touted quarterback since Andrew Luck, and Jets fans are already talking about the possibility of the Clemson star joining their team. 

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum also chimed into the conversation

“From the old Parcells is he built to last standard? I think this guy has a much better chance of having a sustainable career than the last three number one picks, for a number of reasons,” Tannenbaum said. “Especially when you look at [Baker] Mayfield and [Kyler] Murray. This guy is born to play the position. He looks the part from a physical standpoint. I think he can withstand the rigors of the NFL season right now.”

Over the last several seasons, Clemson has seen projected first-rounders come back for their senior seasons, such as Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell in 2018 and running back Travis Etienne this season. Lawrence making that same choice, however, would be a surprise for the program, as Swinney noted. 

Lawrence has already tallied 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns in just six games this season. He's 31-1 as a starter and frontrunner for the 2020 Heisman Trophy. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Should the Jets do anything other than draft Trevor Lawrence if they land the No. 1 pick?
Play
College Football

Report: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lawrence is 31-1 as a starter, and coming into today, the quarterback was -175 to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

aj hinch
Play
MLB

Report: Ex-Astros Manager A.J. Hinch the Favorite for Tigers Job

Hinch was fired by the Astros in January for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal, and subsequently served a one-year suspension.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium.
College Football

Nebraska Keeps Defying the Big Ten

The school has been much more of an antagonist than a Big Ten loyalist in 2020.

trevor-lawrence-new-york-jets-eli-manning
Play
College Football

Swinney Leaves Door Open for Lawrence Returning to Clemson

Clemson's Dabo Swinney said Thursday he'd be "surprised" if Trevor Lawrence returned for his senior season, but left some wiggle room in his response.

philadelphia-eagles-top-5-quarterbacks
Philadelphia Eagles

The Top 5 Quarterbacks in Philadelphia Eagles History

Though the Eagles have been in the NFL since 1933, they haven't had as many truly great quarterbacks as one might expect. Still, the team is fortunate to have been led by some impressive quarterbacks. This article counts down the top five as well as a few honorable mentions.

best-steelers-running-backs
Pittsburgh Steelers

16 Best Pittsburgh Steelers Running Backs of All Time

Here are 16 of the greatest running backs in Steelers history—those who have carried the ball and the franchise to records and championships.

best-wide-receivers-in-los-angeles-rams-history
LA Rams

The Best Wide Receivers in Los Angeles Rams Franchise History

The Rams have rolled out several legendary wide receivers over the course of the franchise's history. In this article, I count down the Rams' top five wide receivers of all time.

philadelphia-eagles-top-10-players
Philadelphia Eagles

Top 10 Philadelphia Eagles of the Super Bowl Era

As a lifelong fan of the Eagles and a season ticket holder for almost 30 years, I have seen a lot of Eagles football and formed strong opinions about the players. Here, I have ranked the top 10 Eagles of the Super Bowl era, and I hope that this list generates a lively debate.