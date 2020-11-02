SEC Fines Florida HC Dan Mullen $25K for Role in Brawl

The SEC has fined Florida coach Dan Mullen $25,000 for his role in Saturday's brawl with the Missouri Tigers, the conference announced Monday.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, "There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night. Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game."

Players threw punches during a fight that occurred as both teams made their way to the locker rooms for halftime of Saturday's contest.

Shortly after the scuffle had dissipated, Mullen appeared to hype up the home crowd on his way to the tunnel, eventually returning to the field for more pump-up material.

Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected, while Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was also disqualified.

Carter and Powell will be suspended for the first half when the Gators play rival No. 5 Georgia this weekend. Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey were suspended for half a game each for their roles in the altercation.

Florida went on to beat Missouri, 41-17.