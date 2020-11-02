SI.com
NCAAF
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSSI ALL-AMERICAN
Search

SEC Fines Florida's Dan Mullen $25,000 for Role in Weekend Brawl

Author:
Publish date:

The SEC has fined Florida coach Dan Mullen $25,000 for his role in Saturday's brawl with the Missouri Tigers, the conference announced Monday. 

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, "There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night. Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game."

Players threw punches during a fight that occurred as both teams made their way to the locker rooms for halftime of Saturday's contest. 

Shortly after the scuffle had dissipated, Mullen appeared to hype up the home crowd on his way to the tunnel, eventually returning to the field for more pump-up material.

Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected, while Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was also disqualified.

Carter and Powell will be suspended for the first half when the Gators play rival No. 5 Georgia this weekend. Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey were suspended for half a game each for their roles in the altercation.

Florida went on to beat Missouri, 41-17.

 

YOU MAY LIKE

kwon-alexander-49ers-saints-trade
Play
NFL

NFL Trade Tracker: 49ers Send Kwon Alexander to Saints

The NFL trade market is heating up ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Dan Mullen
Play
College Football

SEC Fines Florida HC Dan Mullen $25K for Role in Brawl

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has been fined $25,000 for his role in a brawl between the Gators and Missouri this past weekend.

USATSI_15116954
Play
Gambling

Week 8 Buccaneers vs. Giants: Monday Night Football Vegas Whispers Sharp Breakdown & FREE PLAY!

Normally reserved for SI PRO members, SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the action and shares a Vegas Whispers FREE play for the Monday Night tilt between the Buccaneers and Giants!

Bucs Giants Predictions

Bucs Giants Odds

Betting Monday Night Bucs Giants

Buccaneers Giants ATS

Betting Bucs Giants Monday Night Football