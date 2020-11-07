How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SEC East battle between No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida approaches with uncertainty due to injuries, suspensions and potential COVID-19 absences.

The Gators (3-1, 3-1 SEC) and Bulldogs (4-1, 4-1 SEC) will face off in Jacksonville, Fl. as top-10 teams for the third consecutive season. Georgia has won the last three rivalry match-ups and seeks its fourth straight division title.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen told reporters that Saturday's match-up will give him a better idea if his team is championship material.

"It doesn't clinch it or seal anything," Mullen said, "but whoever wins this game certainly is putting themselves in the driver's seat to get to Atlanta. You're two games up on this team and you're really two games up on everybody else in the league at that point. So it makes it a big game. But you know, it's always been a big game for a long time."

The matchup is also known as the "World's Largest Cocktail Party." The Gators are coming off a 41-17 win over Missouri after being off for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases. Star quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 345 yards and four touchdown passes and rushed for 47 yards in the win over the Tigers.

A brawl broke out at halftime after Trask suffered a late hit. Mullen was fined $25,000 for violating SEC bylaws governing sportsmanship. Florida will also be without DL Zachary Carter and linebacker Antuan Powell for the first half of this game due to of their involvement in the fight.

Overall, the Gators' offensive squad carries the team with 476.5 yards per game (15th) and 342.8 yards per game in the air (7th).

In total this season, Trask has 18 touchdowns — at least four in each game — and has completed 95-139 passes for 1,341 yards, tallying only two interceptions. His favorite target, Kyle Pitts, has 22 catches for 355 yards with seven TDs.

Defensively, however, there are holes that Georgia can capitalize on given that the Gators have a stronger pass offense. Florida's defense has allowed 300.3 yards passing per game (91st) and 29.3 points per game (54th).

The Bulldogs' lone loss came against Alabama. Georgia's defense has allowed only 40 points in its wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn and Arkansas. They narrowly beat Kentucky last week (14-3) but lost DL Julian Rochester when he injured his knee.

Georgia will be without safety Richard LeCounte, who was in a traffic accident on Saturday night and ended up in the ICU. Coach Kirby Smart said LeCounte remains hospitalized and was moved to a regular hospital room on Monday.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 131 yards (passing), two interceptions and ran for a touchdown against Kentucky. Overall, Bennett has tallied 1,089yds, seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Defensively, the Bulldogs only allow 300.6 yards per game (13th), 220.6 passing yards (39th) and 80 rushing yards (4th). They'll need to force the Gators to run the ball on Saturday, and with rain in the forecast, that tactic will likely go in their favor.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on CBS Sports' website.